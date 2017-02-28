Safaree Tells Us How He Really Feels About Remy Ma's 'shETHER'

However, when the Queens native’s name hits headlines during a rap controversy, brought to us in part this time by Remy Ma ’s weekend-dominating “shETHER” diss track , requests on Safaree’s two cents haven’t been able to keep their distance from him. Not that he’s complaining.

Besides an overturned legal spat, Safaree has been able to keep a fair distance from megastar rap femcee and former fiancée Nicki Minaj .

TMZ caught up with the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star and music producer as he was leaving the gym and, in short, he shared everyone else’s sentiment on the track: downright disrespectful.

“Credibility-wise, it’s just a very disrespectful record,” he said as he appeared to put his finger on just the right word to describe the viciously penned diss track. “It’s probably the most disrespectful record I’ve ever heard in my life. Yeah, that s**t is very out-of-pocket.”

While he was certain of the lyrical damage the track did, what he said he wasn’t too sure about is a comeback from Nicki. After all, he asked, what can she say?

“It’s not even about the streets being behind [Remy],” he said. “It’s like, what can you even say to Remy? It’s really not much.”

The question of whether he’d help the “Anaconda” rap star with her pen game in a response to Rem, however, seemed to tickle Safaree, as he laughed his way into a declaration of a “no-interference” policy — when it comes to the ladies’ rap beef, that is.

“Listen, I don’t get caught up in no female beef thing,” he said. “So, you know, I’m gonna try to just mind my business as much as possible.”

Considering that Nicki hasn’t expressed the fondest of feelings toward Safaree, that decision might be the best one he’s made yet.

See what he had to say in the video below.