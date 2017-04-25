Joe Budden Says Lil Yachty 'Should Not Be Accepted' in Hip-Hop, Yachty Responds

The rapper's new series, Everyday Struggle , has got everyone talking, and most recently, the veteran emcee took advantage of his platform to throw some jabs in Lil Yachty 's direction.

Joe Budden certainly is making the most of his new gig at Complex .

During the latest episode, Budden criticized Lil Boat for the album art he's pairing with his forthcoming debut album, Teenage Emotions, as well as fired a shot regarding the 19-year-old's overall approach to music.

"I don’t think that Yachty is hip-hop," Budden began. "I don't think that Yachty's label is hip-hop. When you're not hip-hop and you're trying to just troll or exploit, you get things like this."

He then took things one step further, adding, "Yachty is ruining the culture. Someone should not be accepted in this f**king culture."

While Lil Yachty has been the target of such harsh critiques before- — even as recently as last week, with Charlamagne Tha God calling him the "posterchild for wack rappers" — he hasn't really let such bold comments bring him down.

When Lil Yachty finally did respond, he let someone else's diss track do the talking for him, reposting a link to Lil B's Joe Budden diss track from 2010, "T-Shirts & Buddens."

Budden himself wasn't even too mad following the response, laughing it off and even saying that, after all these years, the Lil B diss is "still hard."

Take a look at Joe Budden's original commentary in the video below and check out the tweets it inspired afterward.