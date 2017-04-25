All 14 of Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN.' Tracks Just Made History

So now that his aux cord-dominating DAMN . project has levitated to its respective rap throne, K-Dot has also risen as the fifth artist ever to land 14 spots simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Championing the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 is the album’s lead single, “HUMBLE.,” which recently jumped from No. 3, took down Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” and scored Kendrick his second No. 1 on the list. “DNA.,” which just received the visual and Don Cheadle treatment, is also leading K-Dot’s Hot 100 debuts in a No. 4 seat, with the rest of the track list trailing all the way to No. 63 on the exclusive chart.

The album’s anecdotal intro “BLOOD.” has surprisingly made its debut, where Kendrick spends about two minutes narrating a story of a blind woman who fatally shoots him after he offers to help her find something she apparently has trouble locating. Also, as the fifth artist to accomplish such a rare Billboard Hot 100 feat, K-Dot joins The Beatles, Drake, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, who have also racked up 14 concurrently charted tracks.

Damn is right, Kendrick.