Kendrick Lamar's 'HUMBLE.' Beat Almost Went to This Rapper...

As Kendrick Lamar 's "HUMBLE." dominates the top of the charts (currently poised at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100) and is doubling as the theme song for the 2017 NBA Playoffs , it's hard to imagine the distinctive beat behind the smash hit belonging to anyone else.

As the story goes, the Atlanta producer revealed that he originally made the beat for "HUMBLE." thinking it was going to go to none other than Gucci Mane.

"With ‘HUMBLE.,’ I knew that beat was going to capture a moment," Mike shares during his sit-down with NPR. "It just felt real urgent. I made that beat [last year] when Gucci Mane was getting out of jail; I made it with him in mind. I was just thinking, Damn, Gucci’s about to come home; it’s got to be something urgent that’s just going to take over the radio."

However, somewhere along the way, the producer chose to play the beat for Lamar, a decision that we all know now ended up working in everyone's favor.

"I ended up not doing it with Gucci and I let Kendrick hear it," the heavyweight producer continued. "I was thinking, If Dot gets on this it'll be his first time being heard on some[thing] like this. At the same time, it kind of has an NWA/Dr. Dre feel, an Eminem kind of feel. So I thought, Let me see if Dot f***k with it. And he heard the beat and he liked it. But he was about to give me 'HUMBLE.' for [my album] Ransom 2. I love that song, so I was like, 'Man, hell yeah.' Then he told me that his team was saying he should keep it. And I told him, 'Bruh, you definitely should keep it, and you should use it as your single.'"

As we all know, the rest is history. Talk about destiny simply taking the wheel and further proving that more often than not, timing truly is everything. We can't help but wonder how Guwop feels about this one, though.

Take a look at Mike WiLL Made-It's recent in-depth interview with NPR here as well as visit the already-deemed-classic track below.