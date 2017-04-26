DMX Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates Due to 'Unspecified Medical Issue'

I Talked To
In the wake of his performance as part of the Ruff Ryders reunion at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, DMX reportedly will be taking a bit of a break before he returns to the stage again.
As reported by TMZ, the veteran emcee recently pulled the plug on a show in Santa Ana, Calif., with the venue citing an unspecified "medical issue" as the reason for the last minute cancellation.
According to reports, X has also canceled a performance tonight (April 26) and one tomorrow (April 27), with information regarding rescheduling still to be determined.
News of the cancellations is sparking a universal concern around his fan base, with many speculating that his recent poor health is either directly related to his former bout of substance abuse or that the emcee could allegedly be in the middle of a relapse.
We hope these days off help DMX to recharge and in the meantime we are keeping the rapper in our thoughts and prayers. Take a look at fans expressing their concern over DMX's possible health issues in the tweets below.
RT if you love @DMX and want him to get healthy so he can stay around.— Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) April 25, 2017
we need more prayers for DMX 🙏🏼— Johny Truelove *LL (@johnytruelove_) April 24, 2017
Prayers for DMX— ㅤ (@Rebel2Amerikkka) April 22, 2017
Me seeing these DMX tweets. pic.twitter.com/jrVq1CLQ8y— Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) April 22, 2017
I'm witnessing my favorite rappers demise right now and I could cry #dmx— ARIELLE (@AriiJBlige) April 22, 2017
#DMX #PrayersUP Ppl hate so much they forget how to luv I wish the rumors would pause and let's pray for his #HEALTH instead of speculating— Kimby (@KsAsGenius) April 26, 2017
if we're talking about important community shit can we address dmx's fucking mental and physical health? we have to do something.— hi im eric (@wemadeoutonce) April 22, 2017
Prayers to DMX and hopefully he gets better. Younger kids he was a great performer back then we promise.— Ronald Carthen (@rcarthen) April 22, 2017
Start paying attention to DMX's health, that man is deteriorating again.— Manny ✍🏽 (@MannyPortugal) April 22, 2017
.@villagevoice In the trajectory of DMX's actual past health battles/pitfalls, his performance at the reunion was nothing in comparison. He seemed fine— Ivie Okechukwu Ani (@ivieani) April 26, 2017
Can we start paying attention to DMX's addition to substances and overall mental health, please??— Babyface. 🇭🇳 (@asia_malaysiaa) April 22, 2017
(Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
