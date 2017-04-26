DMX Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates Due to 'Unspecified Medical Issue'

As reported by TMZ , the veteran emcee recently pulled the plug on a show in Santa Ana, Calif., with the venue citing an unspecified "medical issue" as the reason for the last minute cancellation.

In the wake of his performance as part of the Ruff Ryders reunion at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, DMX reportedly will be taking a bit of a break before he returns to the stage again.

According to reports, X has also canceled a performance tonight (April 26) and one tomorrow (April 27), with information regarding rescheduling still to be determined.

News of the cancellations is sparking a universal concern around his fan base, with many speculating that his recent poor health is either directly related to his former bout of substance abuse or that the emcee could allegedly be in the middle of a relapse.

We hope these days off help DMX to recharge and in the meantime we are keeping the rapper in our thoughts and prayers. Take a look at fans expressing their concern over DMX's possible health issues in the tweets below.