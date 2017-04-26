This Year's Summer Jam Lineup Is Looking Pretty Thick

And by the looks of the stadium and festival stage lineups recently unveiled from Hot 97, the annual hip-hop celebration is also bigger than ever!

Summertime is almost here, so you know what that means: the hottest hip-hop fest of the season is back for Summer Jam 2017.

Coming to the Stadium Stage are some of hip-hop and R&B’s favorite A-listers such as Chris Brown, Terror Squad duo Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Migos, Desiigner, Trey Songz and Tory Lanez. Bringing some island flavor to the festivities will be Jamaican dancehall crooners Charly Black and Konshens. And what would the summer’s most lit music fest be without hip-hop and collaboration enthusiast DJ Khaled and friends, too?

In a pleasantly surprising twist, concertgoers will also enjoy a commemorative tribute to the late New York rap legend Notorious B.I.G. as Faith Evans presents “20 Years of B.I.G.”

As for the festival stage, hip-hop’s freshest faces like Young M.A, Lil Yachty, D.R.A.M., PNB Rock, A Boogie and Don Q, just to name a few, will make their Summer Jam first steps.

Grab your seats here when tickets go on sale Friday (April 28) and see who’s bringing the heat this year with the full stage lineups below.