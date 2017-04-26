Comparing Kendrick Lamar to Drake Is Disrespectful

The need to compare has long been a component of the modern human experience, and in some respects has even sustained it. But with the helping hand of the almighty Internet, this willingness to dissect apples and oranges with the same forceps has hit steroid levels, as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram users alike simply cannot help themselves in the arena of “this or that.” But this surface-level practice should not apply to a conversation about Kendrick Lamar and Drake, and to do so in this case is a disservice to the former.



Whether you like Kendrick Lamar or not doesn’t serve as a prerequisite to acknowledging the gravity of his brand of hip hop, and the meticulousness with which he makes it even remotely accessible to the public. The sociopolitical value of his storytelling, his sheer Black pride, the professions of spirituality, and his enduring devotion to the less-popular-these-days art of lyricism are all indicators that he is occupying a lane that few of his contemporaries dare to swerve into. And to be frank, Drake is not one of them.



This is not to detract from Drake’s own artistry. There is much to be said about the international flavors he had the gall to blend into his premier “playlist” More Life. He will go down in history for his notable foray into pop behemoth status while remaining in the conversation of rap’s greats. The name “Drake” has surely etched itself into the hip hop history books –– just not in the same chapter as “Kendrick Lamar.”



Let’s refer to Kendrick’s latest effort DAMN., for just a few examples:



I got, I got, I got, I got

Loyalty, got royalty inside my DNA

Cocaine quarter piece, got war and peace inside my DNA

I got power, poison, pain and joy inside my DNA

I got hustle though, ambition, flow, inside my DNA – “DNA.”



Get the Black masses riled up with pronouncements of the gold and grit flowing through their veins? Drake could never.