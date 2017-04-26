This Photo of Kendrick Lamar and the L.A. Police Commissioner Has the Internet Scratching Its Head

What’s not right, the internet has pointed out, is the hilarious tweet that L.A. police commissioner Steve Soboroff added to his photo with K-Dot at the game, where he jokingly (at least we hope) has the “HUMBLE.” rapper’s identity mistaken.

Compton’s rap savior Kendrick Lamar is all done with the creation and release of his fourth studio album DAMN. , so it’s only right he take some time to kick his feet up court side at the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz playoff match-up.

Posted up beside Kendrick, who is sporting a pair of ripped jeans and a gray hoodie, Soboroff cheeses for the camera, mentioning in the tweet that K-Dot helped him purchase tickets for his August concert.

“#ThisGuy helped me navigate the [Staples Center] website to buy tix for [Kendrick Lamar] concert in August,” the tweet reads.

It didn’t take long before his mentions stocked up with a few confused fans who figured Soboroff may need a fact (and face) check considering that “this guy,” is the actual Kendrick Lamar he just bought tickets to see. While some users' responses proved that Soboroff’s joke apparently missed the mark, our bet says that Soboroff was just having a bit of 140-character fun after all. Let’s just hope he remembers to wear his glasses when he does show up for K-Dot’s THE DAMN. TOUR stop at the Staples Center on August 6, too.

See Soboroff’s “made you look” tweet and the internet’s reaction to it all below.