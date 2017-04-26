This Rapper Is Apparently Coming for J. Cole With New Diss Track

I Talked To
J. Cole has long been reputed for letting his bars do the talking for him, and he isn't necessarily one to let any sort of beef deter him from pursuing his level of creative success.
In fact, he's addressed the notion of "haters" in his music in the past, such as on 2011's "Rise and Grind" where he confidently spit, "But if this s**t ain't fire, n***a, why you nodding with it? The hate in your blood can't stop your soul from vibing with it."
However, J. Cole's "strictly business" approach to his music doesn't mean other rappers aren't going to come for his neck from time to time. In fact, such a notion comes with the territory of being one of the most highly regarded lyrical emcees in the game. Regardless of whether or not Cole will engage back, it looks like we've got another potential battle on our hands.
As reported, a teenage rapper from Florida is the latest person who is targeting the beloved Dreamville emcee, and this attack against J. Cole is anything but subtle.
As pointed out by DJ Akademiks, an emerging rapper named Lil Pump is gearing up to debut a diss song, interestingly named, "F**k J. Cole, F**k All That Lyrical S**t."
While it remains a bit uncertain why the 16-year-old artist wants to start with J. Cole, this definitely is the type of situation that will add fuel to the fire regarding the ever-present debate about new and old-school hip hop.
"Man, f**k J. Cole. You is a b***h a** n***a," Lil Pump spits over a trap beat. "You is a ugly a** n***a."
While the song is still playing in the background, the rapper adds, "F**k all that lyrical s**t."
While, at this stage of the game, it's highly unlikely J. Cole will even notice or respond to this developing new diss track, it's a safe bet that this teenager's actions just might trigger Cole's fans to defend him in social media spaces.
Take a look at Lil Pump readying his J. Cole diss in the clip below.
(Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows)
