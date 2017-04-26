This Rapper Is Apparently Coming for J. Cole With New Diss Track

J. Cole has long been reputed for letting his bars do the talking for him, and he isn't necessarily one to let any sort of beef deter him from pursuing his level of creative success.



In fact, he's addressed the notion of "haters" in his music in the past, such as on 2011's "Rise and Grind" where he confidently spit, "But if this s**t ain't fire, n***a, why you nodding with it? The hate in your blood can't stop your soul from vibing with it."

However, J. Cole's "strictly business" approach to his music doesn't mean other rappers aren't going to come for his neck from time to time. In fact, such a notion comes with the territory of being one of the most highly regarded lyrical emcees in the game. Regardless of whether or not Cole will engage back, it looks like we've got another potential battle on our hands.