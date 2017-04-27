Drake Is Executive-Producing Young Thug's Upcoming "Singing" Album

So after he announced his new “singing” album, its title and its executive producer, the last thing his plans for the next album should take anyone by is a surprise.

Rap’s free-spirited androgyny advocate and rap star Young Thug just never ceases to shock us , no matter how baffling of a shock it may be.

The album is dubbed with the Cover Girl beauty line-inspired title Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girl, and he revealed to his fans on Twitter that recently frequent collaborator Drake would take on the executive producer’s seat for the project. Thugger also said that the album would drop this week, fueling fans into 140-character frenzies anticipating EBBTG.

Though there still isn’t an official release date for fans to anticipate, they apparently won’t be letting up on the excitement until they’ve gotten their hands on it anyway.

See what Twitter had to say about Thugger’s latest bewilderment below.