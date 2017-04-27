Drake Is Executive-Producing Young Thug's Upcoming "Singing" Album

I Talked To
Rap’s free-spirited androgyny advocate and rap star Young Thug just never ceases to shock us, no matter how baffling of a shock it may be.
So after he announced his new “singing” album, its title and its executive producer, the last thing his plans for the next album should take anyone by is a surprise.
The album is dubbed with the Cover Girl beauty line-inspired title Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girl, and he revealed to his fans on Twitter that recently frequent collaborator Drake would take on the executive producer’s seat for the project. Thugger also said that the album would drop this week, fueling fans into 140-character frenzies anticipating EBBTG.
Though there still isn’t an official release date for fans to anticipate, they apparently won’t be letting up on the excitement until they’ve gotten their hands on it anyway.
See what Twitter had to say about Thugger’s latest bewilderment below.
Singing album this week...— Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017
E.B.B.T.G— Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017
EASY— Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017
BREEZY
BEAUTIFUL
THUGGER
GIRLS....
@Drake will be EP'n my singing album.— Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017
@youngthug IM SHOOK pic.twitter.com/2HuG8oDysP— Chad Matthews (@chadsrevenge) April 27, 2017
@youngthug pic.twitter.com/ldyag7T0o7— Reho.. (@Avery_willi) April 27, 2017
@youngthug THIS IS NEEDED TO CURE MY DEPRESSION & WORLD HATE— ethicsy (@punkrockthugger) April 27, 2017
@youngthug pic.twitter.com/8DKFviV85L— Jade ⚡️ (@jadesfw) April 27, 2017
@youngthug gonna have this tatted on my ribs— Thugger Jr. (@alibomaye612) April 27, 2017
@youngthug pic.twitter.com/TkCbcJUQZd— jesse 🗡 (@refIect) April 27, 2017
Something truly wrong with Young Thug named his album or EP, Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girl&Drake producing every track 💀💀really they... pic.twitter.com/0AD1gfvM4h— Nas Escobar💎⚜️ (@Chris34Ce) April 27, 2017
A Young Thug singing album titled "Easy, Breezy, Beautiful...Thugger Girls".....I can't think of a single thing I need more in my life— suz (@suzytekin) April 27, 2017
Idk if I can download young thug EP If it's called "Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girl."— dillon conrad (@DConrad0) April 27, 2017
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
