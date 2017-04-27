Future Comments on Kevin Gates' Latest Legal Troubles

The Baton Rouge rapper has seen his fair share of brighter days. While he spends the next two and a half years behind bars , after pleading guilty to an outstanding weapons-related charge, he definitely has a loyal fan base to help get him through.

Future is helping to remind Kevin Gates that at the end of the day, having a strong support system can go a long way, especially during hardships.

Taking to Twitter, Future shared a message to Gates and his family, reminding the emcee that he has his back​ through thick and thin.​

"#Prayforkevingates keep ya head up," the rapper shared with his Twitter followers. "Sending positive energy to your family, Pluto."

Many of Gates' fans ​are using​ similar hashtags to offer their support for the rapper during this difficult time.

Gates was ​r​​ecently ​arrested for an outstanding warrant after serving a sentence for assaulting a female fan at a show in Florida in 2015. The warrant stems from a 2013 arrest for a weapons-related charge, resulting in the rapper being sentenced to serving an additional 30 months in prison.

Take a look at Future showing love to Kevin Gates in the tweet below.