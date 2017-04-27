Future Comments on Kevin Gates' Latest Legal Troubles

I Talked To
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
Future is helping to remind Kevin Gates that at the end of the day, having a strong support system can go a long way, especially during hardships.
The Baton Rouge rapper has seen his fair share of brighter days. While he spends the next two and a half years behind bars, after pleading guilty to an outstanding weapons-related charge, he definitely has a loyal fan base to help get him through.
Taking to Twitter, Future shared a message to Gates and his family, reminding the emcee that he has his back through thick and thin.
"#Prayforkevingates keep ya head up," the rapper shared with his Twitter followers. "Sending positive energy to your family, Pluto."
Many of Gates' fans are using similar hashtags to offer their support for the rapper during this difficult time.
Gates was recently arrested for an outstanding warrant after serving a sentence for assaulting a female fan at a show in Florida in 2015. The warrant stems from a 2013 arrest for a weapons-related charge, resulting in the rapper being sentenced to serving an additional 30 months in prison.
Take a look at Future showing love to Kevin Gates in the tweet below.
#prayforkevinGates keep ya head up. Sending positive energy to your family,Pluto— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) April 27, 2017
(Photos from left: Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET, Ethan Miller/Getty Images for New Era)
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
The Notorious B.I.G. changed the face of not only New York hip-hop, but hip-hop in general. Now, twenty years since we lost him, let's take a look at all of Big's connections by way of Six Degrees of Separation.
COMMENTS