Wale Will Never Stop Going In on Tomi Lahren

While celebrating the project during an exclusive live streaming session with Genius ahead of its April 28 release, the rapper also let everyone in on a little (not-so) secret fact that he still has words for political commentator Tomi Lahren .

As exemplified by the fact that he moved his release date up a week, Wale is beyond excited to share his new album, Shine , with his fans.

Lahren has made an appearance in Wale's music in the past, with the D.C. native questioning her relevance on the track "Smile" by way of misspelling her name and spitting, "Maybe I should meet Tammy Lahren, I'll Lauryn Hill her."

The initial namedrop has resulted in a meaty handful of petty tweets, with the two going back-and-forth on social media and Lahren even attempting to befriend the emcee at one point.

On his new single "Shine Season," Wale makes it clear that he will never stop handing the conservative media personality L after L.

"Tomi Lahren, I ain't ready for you / All the Beckys want an Uncle Tom Sawyer / Race draft first pick / John Lennon for Don Lemon," he raps during the track.

Considering Lahren was dragged to hell online after addressing her first appearance in Wale's music and attempting to defend herself, she may be better off letting their ongoing feud fizzle out for good after this final jab.

Prior to Shine's officially release, check out a preview of Wale's latest diss to Ms. Tomi Lahren in the clip below.