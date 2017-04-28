Ja Rule Apologizes for Festival Fiasco, #GetJaRuleArrested Hashtag Persists

As reported earlier today (April 28), the 2017 first-annual Fyre Festival is currently in a state of disaster in the Bahamas, with those who paid $12,000 for entry being met with everything but what they were promised in advertising.

Ja Rule 's mentions on Twitter are currently on fire , as the pipe dream of the festival he had organized has swiftly been diminished to ashes (and not to mention, a PR nightmare).

Hours after news broke that the festival was "fully postponed" due to "unforeseen and extenuating circumstances," Ja Rule finally issued a statement regarding the state of his much-hyped musical festival, reassuring fans that he is working on attempting to make it up to the lavish event's once-hopeful attendees and apologizing for an unfortunate situation he claims is not his fault.

"We are working right now on getting everyone off the island SAFE that is my immediate concern," the Queens emcee wrote on Twitter. "I will make a statement soon I'm heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting I don't know how everything went so left but I'm working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded."

While attendees are currently dealing with the aftermath of the best festival that never was--with many dealing with hunger, dehydration and being stranded at the airport--others following the drama from the comfort of their own homes are still going in on Ja Rule and the festival alike, with enough using the hashtag #GetJaRuleArrested to get the sentiment trending.

Talk about such a bummer.

Take a look at Ja Rule attempting to do damage control in the tweet below.