Twitter Is Currently Going All the Way In on Ja Rule, Here's Why

Queens-bred rap veteran Ja Rule and fellow organizers have just taken the biggest L of 2017 thus far, and by biggest, we mean $12,000 worth of losses from hungry, dehydrated, stranded and justifiably pissed off fans on Thursday (April 27).
What was supposed to be the first-ever Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, headlined by huge pop names like Blink 182, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, ended in complete refugee camp-style disaster.
According to several reports from the flopped festival, ticket holders who paid up to $12,000 for their spot, promised luxury accommodations and attractions for fans and performers alike turned out as nothing more than a devastating faux pas. Cabanas that were actually living tents used to shelter refugees (ironically in disaster relief efforts), empty food and drink stands which were advertised as gourmet refreshments, not-so-secure security lockers with no locks on them and delayed flights out of the Bahamas wasn’t even half of the chaos. As more reports surfaced via social media revealing evacuation efforts, other patrons reported exhausted staff and guests as well as a lack of food, water, security detail and even electricity.
The festival was advertised, quite falsely, as “an immersive music festival on a remote and private land in the Exumas” with the “best in food, art, music and adventure” and — check this out — was even once owned by notorious Colombian kingpin Pablo Escobar! VIP packages ran up to $250,000 for 12 people, and was all-inclusive of private beaches, luxury-style living and even live appearances from other A-listers like Rae Sremmurd, Desiigner and Pusha T, Fader reports.
To make matters even worse, Blink-182 dropped out of the headline roster and released a statement explaining that they were “not confident that [they] would have what [they] need to give [fans] the quality of performances” they always have. Organizers, sans Ja Rule, also issued a statement early Friday morning (April 28) further elaborating that “things got off to an unexpected start at day one.” Those who (luckily) hadn’t made it out to the calamitous festivities had their flights canceled and full refunds issued back to them as well.
Let this be a lesson for anyone planning to spend a whopping $12,000 on a music fest in the future, right?
See Fyre Festival attendees expectations versus the realities of the Bahamian getaway and how the internet is taking it all in below.
The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd— Tr3vor (@trev4president) April 28, 2017
In case you're wondering, those "cabanas" are actually disaster relief tents.#fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/jaZpkIKVT2— Matt Halfhill (@MattHalfhill) April 28, 2017
Stuck at #fyrefestival trying to leave for the last 8 hours. barley any food or water or security or electricity pic.twitter.com/jHPMnJw5gx— Lamaan (@LamaanGallal) April 28, 2017
Ja Rule sitting up somewhere like... #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/otwohoSFDO— Rex Kris I (@x_4yala) April 28, 2017
Guys, I'm on the plane going to the #fyrefestival and there's a couple breaking up because Ja Rule might've scammed them out of $7,500. pic.twitter.com/DonQ6mPGkB— Corey. (@Corey_Eiferman) April 28, 2017
You paid $12k to go see Blink-182 headlined festival hosted by Ja Rule in 2017?!?!?!?!? #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/QcYj2z67vf— Meaks (@MeaksB) April 28, 2017
I feel bad for the locals that have to deal with the #fyrefest crowd. An endless stream of "I was told by Applecare" (but AppleCare=Ja Rule)— jamilah (@JamilahLemieux) April 28, 2017
Can't wait until Ja Rule declares himself Lord Rule (Ja Ruler?) over his captive bourgeoisie and forms the Sovereign State of Murder Inc— Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) April 28, 2017
The vid promoting #FyreFestival had Hailey Baldwin & Bella Hadid in it. Blink182 headlining. Yall REALLY think thats Ja Rule's festival?— Steph Da 5'6 (@eleven8) April 28, 2017
The media is trying to blame this on the one colored person involved. All Ja did was collect his promo checks lol— Steph Da 5'6 (@eleven8) April 28, 2017
Completely done with Ja Rule, #fyrefestival, and the internet. Good day. pic.twitter.com/2LlJs7OKQP— Jazmin (@HerDreadsRock) April 28, 2017
I just want to know why anyone would go to an "upscale" music festival which costs you $12k a ticket... put on by, of all people, Ja Rule? pic.twitter.com/w3rzCpvbGt— Tina and Jeff's Boy (@CoryTownes) April 28, 2017
Ja Rule invited a bunch of White rich kids to a private island, charged them $12k, and is now holding them hostage???— clorox daughters (@axolROSE) April 28, 2017
Seems fair to me.
Sending help to Ja Rule's mentions pic.twitter.com/SfeQM5mFL5— ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) April 28, 2017
People are really out here trusting JaRule in 2017. #FryeFestival pic.twitter.com/pfkvcgq45T— Black Nicholson (@jaeoctober) April 28, 2017
#fyrefestival gotta be the most embarrassing thing to happen to ja rule since 50 Cent's son through away a ja rule doll in the wanksta video pic.twitter.com/uObMbWijEk— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 28, 2017
Hold tf up so people flew all the way to the Bahamas to see ..........Ja Rule perform? #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/R5fQrvEnBJ— NittiB🤷🏾♀️ (@Nitabita94_) April 28, 2017
(Photo: Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images)
