Twitter Is Currently Going All the Way In on Ja Rule, Here's Why

Queens-bred rap veteran Ja Rule and fellow organizers have just taken the biggest L of 2017 thus far, and by biggest, we mean $12,000 worth of losses from hungry, dehydrated, stranded and justifiably pissed off fans on Thursday (April 27).

What was supposed to be the first-ever Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, headlined by huge pop names like Blink 182, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, ended in complete refugee camp-style disaster.

According to several reports from the flopped festival, ticket holders who paid up to $12,000 for their spot, promised luxury accommodations and attractions for fans and performers alike turned out as nothing more than a devastating faux pas. Cabanas that were actually living tents used to shelter refugees (ironically in disaster relief efforts), empty food and drink stands which were advertised as gourmet refreshments, not-so-secure security lockers with no locks on them and delayed flights out of the Bahamas wasn’t even half of the chaos. As more reports surfaced via social media revealing evacuation efforts, other patrons reported exhausted staff and guests as well as a lack of food, water, security detail and even electricity.

The festival was advertised, quite falsely, as “an immersive music festival on a remote and private land in the Exumas” with the “best in food, art, music and adventure” and — check this out — was even once owned by notorious Colombian kingpin Pablo Escobar! VIP packages ran up to $250,000 for 12 people, and was all-inclusive of private beaches, luxury-style living and even live appearances from other A-listers like Rae Sremmurd, Desiigner and Pusha T, Fader reports.

To make matters even worse, Blink-182 dropped out of the headline roster and released a statement explaining that they were “not confident that [they] would have what [they] need to give [fans] the quality of performances” they always have. Organizers, sans Ja Rule, also issued a statement early Friday morning (April 28) further elaborating that “things got off to an unexpected start at day one.” Those who (luckily) hadn’t made it out to the calamitous festivities had their flights canceled and full refunds issued back to them as well.

Let this be a lesson for anyone planning to spend a whopping $12,000 on a music fest in the future, right?

See Fyre Festival attendees expectations versus the realities of the Bahamian getaway and how the internet is taking it all in below.