Here's How Wale and J. Cole's Rap Quarrel Improved Their Friendship

But in a fortunate plot twist, Wale shared with Genius, the shots fired on both of the tracks fortunately did more to strengthen their brotherhood than they did damage.

Once Dreamville leader J. Cole dropped the surprise, lyrically loaded “False Prophets” freestyle in December 2016 that aimed some choice words presumably at Kanye West and Wale , it didn’t take long for the D.C. native to fire back with his own sentiments on “Groundhog Day.”

Wale sat down in the live interview and discussed the early release of his fifth studio project SHINE and shared for the first time his thoughts on Cole’s “False Prophets” address toward him.

“The funny thing about that whole thing is like, that s**t brought me and J. Cole way closer,” he confirms. “And I got the song that didn’t make the album — I said, ‘I called my therapist, then called Cole, guess who handled it better? / You guessed it, you guess it / My label want a verse, but I’m just thankful for friendship.' And that’s where I’m at right now with mine.”

Explaining that he and the 4 Your Eyez Only artist are in “two different places” in their respective lives, Wale added that he’s concentrated on assembling everyone and his innermost ideas to bring to life for the new album.

"I really feel like it's just about letting go," he explained.

Internet rap beef enthusiasts, take note.

