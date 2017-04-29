Report: DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab

According to TMZ , sources close to the rapper revealed that he checked himself into a treatment center in Southern California on Thursday night.

DMX is reportedly getting help at a rehab facility after postponing a series of concert dates.

While the MC went at his own will, the site reports that his manager, Pat Gallo, and his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, made the initial push.

This is not DMX's first stint in rehab. He's been in and out of facilities for years, battling substance abuse.

This all comes on the heels of reports that the "Party Up" rapper had to cancel three shows earlier this week due to what his reps are deeming a "medical emergency." He reportedly traveled to California to get help as he felt he was "moving to a dark place" and wanted to ensure that he did not relapse.

Gallo apologized on X's behalf to his fans for the postponed shows.

"It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer," he said. "We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support."

