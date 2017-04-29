Fyre Festival Organizer Speaks Out in the Wake of Failed Event

Originally advertised as a "luxury experience," those in attendance were quickly met with the harsh reality that the festival completely fell flat on its face before it could even begin, with attendees taking to social media to expose the reality of the grounds conditions and overall stark contrast from what they originally signed up for when purchasing tickets beginning at $12,000.

As the Internet continues to have a field day going in on the failed Fyre Festival, the founder has finally issued a statement regarding the unfortunate series of chaotic disappointment.

On Friday (April 28) co-founder Ja Rule took to Twitter to apologize to the hopeful festival goers, taking responsibility for the epic fail, although pointing out it was not his fault.

Today (April 29) co-founder Billy McFarland has now stepped up to address the reputation-damaging mishap, saying that the reason the festival was not able to move forward was related to a massive storm that hit the grounds days before the festival was slated to begin.

"The morning of the festival, a bad storm came in and took down half of our tents and busted water pipes," McFarland shared in a statement. "Guests started to arrive and the most basic function we take for granted in the U.S., we realized, 'Wow, we can't do this.'"



He then also takes the blame for what happened, admitting that they were in over their heads from the jump.

"We were a little naïve in thinking for the first time we could do this ourselves," he added. "The reality is, we weren't experienced enough to keep up."

McFarland promises that next year will play host to the rescheduled festival and will take place in May 2018, but in the United States and not in the Bahamas.

Take a look at his full statement here.