See the Epic Rap-Inspired Graduation Caps This College Student Made

It's that time of year again where students are gearing up to close a four-year chapter of hitting the books and will soon be throwing their college graduation caps into the air in celebration.
With graduation season upon us in the coming weeks, one student, in particular, is showcasing his creativity by way of recreating rap album covers as a testament to the music that helped get him through school in the first place.
The student, Mark Phillips, shared a series of photos on Instagram, with many pointing out just how well his homage to some of his favorite albums was executed.
"I wanted to be creative with these graduation pictures while also thanking a few of my favorite artists (S/o to Aff for taking these @cleanuniform),” he shared on Instagram. "So I recreated their album covers with me graduating on them. These artists kept me focused and inspired to stay on the right path while accomplishing the goals I set for myself through their music and words. Thanks for all the inspiration and creativity."
Among the albums he gave his special graduation treatment are J. Cole's 2014 Forest Hills Drive, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN., Drake's Nothing Was the Same, Chance the Rapper's Coloring Book, Big Sean's I Decided. and Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
Take a look at Mark Phillips' unique graduation photos in the gallery posts below.
I promise it's been hard chasing my dreams while being a full time college student. However I think my biggest accomplishment is the fact that I didn't quit once while doing it. I'm proud to say that I'm graduating From UNT this semester ! I been out here stressing man still hitting every goal I set for myself too. I had to take these for my mom though she been wanting these graduation pics every second lol but I took some more though because, I mean this is a big deal to me.. I can't just settle with no normal poses.. wait here 🙏🏾🎈
I wanted to be creative with these graduation pictures while also thanking a few of my favorite artists. (S/o to Aff for taking these @cleanuniform)So I recreated their album covers with me graduating on them 😂🔥. These artists kept me focused and inspired to stay on the right path while accomplishing the goals I set for myself through their music and words. Thanks for all the inspiration and creativity (SCROLL to see them all guys!) @realcoleworld @bigsean @brysontiller @logic301 @kendricklamar @champagnepapi @chancetherapper @ms_laurynhill
(Photo: Mark Phillips via Instagram)
