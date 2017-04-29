See the Epic Rap-Inspired Graduation Caps This College Student Made

With graduation season upon us in the coming weeks, one student, in particular, is showcasing his creativity by way of recreating rap album covers as a testament to the music that helped get him through school in the first place.

It's that time of year again where students are gearing up to close a four-year chapter of hitting the books and will soon be throwing their college graduation caps into the air in celebration.

The student, Mark Phillips, shared a series of photos on Instagram, with many pointing out just how well his homage to some of his favorite albums was executed.

"I wanted to be creative with these graduation pictures while also thanking a few of my favorite artists (S/o to Aff for taking these @cleanuniform),” he shared on Instagram. "So I recreated their album covers with me graduating on them. These artists kept me focused and inspired to stay on the right path while accomplishing the goals I set for myself through their music and words. Thanks for all the inspiration and creativity."

Among the albums he gave his special graduation treatment are J. Cole's 2014 Forest Hills Drive, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN., Drake's Nothing Was the Same, Chance the Rapper's Coloring Book, Big Sean's I Decided. and Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Take a look at Mark Phillips' unique graduation photos in the gallery posts below.