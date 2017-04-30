LOL: 50 Cent Pokes Fun at Trump and Ja Rule Over Failed Fyre Festival

Naturally, the Internet went in on the festival's co-founder Ja Rule , responding in true form to the festival flop with a hilarious batch of unforgiving memes. Most recently, 50 Cent himself participated in the fun, and the meme he shared just might take the cake.

On Friday, news broke that the Fyre Festival, an event advertised as a luxury experience taking place in the Bahamas , would not be happening after all due to an unfortunate series of events.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper reposted an image that further proves when it comes to having an eye for sharing fire memes, Fif stays at the top of his game.

The meme in question features an image of Donald Trump using a Mac laptop, where he appears to be deep in thought.

The caption? "Appoint Ja Rule as secretary of festivals."

Yup, that's a zinger. Talk about a perfect marriage of epic fails.

Take a look at 50 Cent poking fun at Fyre Festival below.