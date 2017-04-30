Report: New Orleans Rapper BTY Young'N Slain in Shooting

According to reports , the tragic shooting occurred at a gas station in Hollygrove around 11pm. The victim's mother, Gabrielle Jerome , confirmed that the slain man was in fact her son, Desmone Jerome .

"Jealousy is behind it," the rapper's 44-year-old mother shared with reporters. "Because of his success as a rapper."

As reported, the 27-year-old rapper was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, police have yet to release any information regarding the suspects with the investigation still underway.

According to BTY Young'N's mother, he is survived by his six-week-old son, Desmone Jerome Jr., as well as seven brothers on has father's side and a sister on his mother's side.

"He would literally give you the shirt off his back," she added. "He loved kids to death. It’s just rough."

As revealed in a past interview with Say Cheese TV, BTY Young'N began rapping at the age of 14 and his persistence led him to record two verses for Juvenile's Cocky & Confident album. Following this break, he was introduced to Birdman, and eventually signed to the mogul's Rich Gang group. Birdman has yet to comment on the rapper's passing, with some fans criticizing him for deleting every post off of his Instagram instead.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to BTY Young'N's family and friends during this difficult time.