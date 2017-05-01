Birdman Made a Very Suspicious Move After the Murder of His Cash Money Artist

I Talked To
Multiple gunshots unfortunately claimed the life of 27-year-old New Orleans rap star and fresh face on the Cash Money roster BTY YoungN on Saturday (April 29), so it was only right that his label boss Birdman pay respects.
However, once Baby scrubbed his Instagram clean of all pictures except two, the internet seems to be placing the Cash Money co-founder as a prime suspect in some fishy business regarding the young rap artist’s fate.
Several reports concluded that BTY YoungN, real name Desmone Jerome, was shot and killed at a Hollygrove gas station in his hometown. Thereafter, New Orleans Advocate released details of a police report which stated that the 27-year-old was found lying near one of the gas station’s pumps and was pronounced dead at the scene. And though many fans expected Birdman to be among the first to release an official statement on Jerome, he instead left a photo of the fallen Rich Gang artist on his Instagram account and a separate photo of himself posed in a red, luxury whip.
“#RIP,” he wrote in the caption for the late rap star’s photo. “#GoneButNevaForgotten [BTY YoungN].”
For fans, that wasn’t quite enough of an explanation as to why the rest of his flicks were wiped from the account though. They’re now filling Birdman’s silence with some theories of their own, alleging that his name is somewhere to be found in the orchestration of Jerome’s death. And until he makes that official statement, it doesn’t look like they’ll be letting up on their suspicion anytime soon.
Check out the internet’s investigation on Birdman below.
BTY get killed and birdman wipe his ig 🤔— Flex Osama (@SlimDunnkin) April 30, 2017
Birdman was about to sign magnolia shorty she end up getting killed, he sign Bty & he gets killed 🤔— Itachi Uchiha (@0nionnnn) April 30, 2017
I just want know why Birdman ain't show his respect to BTY Youngin yet😒🤔— Skye9Gang👼🏼 (@Yann_PrettyAss) April 30, 2017
Let's be honest BIRDMAN Never gave a fuck about BTY At all.. You used that young man— Teddy Bruck Shut !! (@REEMUGGA215) April 30, 2017
Birdman set bty up son..birdman be snakin— Lavish_5 (@Lavishh_yg5) April 30, 2017
Idk who this bty dude is but I do know birdman is shady af— 🤾🏾♂️ (@d3decuhhh) May 1, 2017
Dis shit really flakey how birdman delete all his pics with BTY Youngn but lil Wayne sued him for 51 million and he still got they pics up😕🐍— Shamoney👿💰 (@Bmgshamoney1600) April 30, 2017
Birdman deleted all his pictures ... some shady shit with oh boy getting killed.— Lamar A-DoT Thomas (@LamarAdotThomas) May 1, 2017
I wouldn't be surprised if it came out that birdman had something to do with BTY youngin 🤷🏾♂️— BigDaddyGBanks™ (@BeatinU_915) May 1, 2017
Birdman signed BTY_YOUNGN and killed him— Malual Deng (@Malual13012) May 1, 2017
I ain't tryna be cynical but I see birdman capitalizing off this BTY YoungN death— LL Fool J (@Corduroy_Jones) May 1, 2017
birdman sacrificed bty youngin idgaf what yall folks say 💯💯— NeverForgetLoyalty🃏 (@SkrillaBayBee) April 30, 2017
Birdman deleted all his Instagram posts of BTY Youngin. The sacrifice is real people— G Phresh Beats 🇩🇲 (@THEREALGPHRESH) April 30, 2017
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for BET)
