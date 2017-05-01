Birdman Made a Very Suspicious Move After the Murder of His Cash Money Artist

However, once Baby scrubbed his Instagram clean of all pictures except two, the internet seems to be placing the Cash Money co-founder as a prime suspect in some fishy business regarding the young rap artist’s fate.

Multiple gunshots unfortunately claimed the life of 27-year-old New Orleans rap star and fresh face on the Cash Money roster BTY YoungN on Saturday (April 29), so it was only right that his label boss Birdman pay respects.

Several reports concluded that BTY YoungN, real name Desmone Jerome, was shot and killed at a Hollygrove gas station in his hometown. Thereafter, New Orleans Advocate released details of a police report which stated that the 27-year-old was found lying near one of the gas station’s pumps and was pronounced dead at the scene. And though many fans expected Birdman to be among the first to release an official statement on Jerome, he instead left a photo of the fallen Rich Gang artist on his Instagram account and a separate photo of himself posed in a red, luxury whip.

“#RIP,” he wrote in the caption for the late rap star’s photo. “#GoneButNevaForgotten [BTY YoungN].”

For fans, that wasn’t quite enough of an explanation as to why the rest of his flicks were wiped from the account though. They’re now filling Birdman’s silence with some theories of their own, alleging that his name is somewhere to be found in the orchestration of Jerome’s death. And until he makes that official statement, it doesn’t look like they’ll be letting up on their suspicion anytime soon.

Check out the internet’s investigation on Birdman below.