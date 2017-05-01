Jay Z and J. Cole Just Gave You a Reason to Attend This Year's 'Made in America' Festival

I Talked To
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
That glorious time of year, fondly known as festival season, has officially returned in full swing.
While Coachella kicked things off in April, an onslaught of lineup announcements promptly followed suit, such as with the updated lineup of this year's Rolling Loud and the 13th annual Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival.
Next up? The announcement of Philadelphia's "Made in America" festival lineup.
As reported, this year's annual activities will take place Sept. 2-3, and the Budweiser-sponsored event has just secured two incredible headliners.
With Jay Z and J. Cole holding down the top headlining slots, those alone are two massive reasons to attend this year's festival.
Additionally, 21 Savage, Solange, Run the Jewels, Pusha T, Stormzy, Sampha, Vic Mensa, DMX and more also will be joining in on the fun. Yup, 2017 is proving to be a wonderful year when it comes down to opportunities to enjoy live music.
Take a look at the full festival lineup below and secure your ticket here.
Lineup for @Budweiser #MadeInAmerica 2017 is here! @TIDALHiFi pre-sale starts at 2PM EST. https://t.co/N7f1d8VQC9 pic.twitter.com/AHkJAlzxWY— Budweiser MIA Fest (@MIAFestival) May 1, 2017
(Photo from left: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation, Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows)
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
The Notorious B.I.G. changed the face of not only New York hip-hop, but hip-hop in general. Now, twenty years since we lost him, let's take a look at all of Big's connections by way of Six Degrees of Separation.
COMMENTS