Jay Z and J. Cole Just Gave You a Reason to Attend This Year's 'Made in America' Festival

The lineup just got that much sweeter.

Published 1 hour ago

That glorious time of year, fondly known as festival season, has officially returned in full swing. 

While Coachella kicked things off in April, an onslaught of lineup announcements promptly followed suit, such as with the updated lineup of this year's Rolling Loud and the 13th annual Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival

Next up? The announcement of Philadelphia's "Made in America" festival lineup.

As reported, this year's annual activities will take place Sept. 2-3, and the Budweiser-sponsored event has just secured two incredible headliners.

With Jay Z and J. Cole holding down the top headlining slots, those alone are two massive reasons to attend this year's festival.

Additionally, 21 SavageSolange, Run the JewelsPusha TStormzy, SamphaVic Mensa, DMX and more also will be joining in on the fun. Yup, 2017 is proving to be a wonderful year when it comes down to opportunities to enjoy live music.

Take a look at the full festival lineup below and secure your ticket here.

Written by KC Orcutt

(Photo from left: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation, Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Meadows)

