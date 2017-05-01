The Internet Dragged Katy Perry by Her New Haircut for This Barack Obama Comment

I Talked To
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
Pop singer Katy Perry has broken new ground on 2017 with a new album, new hip-hop collaborations, and a new modish haircut.
But even the well-reception of her new “Bon Appétit” single with hip-hop’s hit-making trio Migos couldn’t save her from how the internet’s now cutting up on her for a joke she made about her former black hairdo with comparisons to — you guessed it — President Barack Obama.
In the selfie-made video, Perry is seen sporting her new blondie haircut and a pair of red sunglasses as she reads fan comments. When she discovered one individual’s opinion on her former black hair, the “Dark Horse” singer mocked pity for the fan by throwing Obama’s name in the mix.
“Awwww, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Okay, time’s change — bye. See you guys later!” she replied before a slight fit of laughter and sipping on what appears to be Starbucks.
But in the midst of Twitter’s drag session, someone also dug up 2013 tweets from The Weeknd’s producer, presumably named Mano, making matters much worse for Perry. In the tweets, he alleges that he and some friends met her at a Paris club venue and found offense to her continuously and comfortably calling him “her n**ga.” Once he and his company asked her to stop, he said, she “couldn’t understand why” and they had to explain why they weren’t cool with it. While Perry’s fans jumped into his mentions in her defense, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time she’s been accused of offensive taste, given her track record in music video concepts and performances alike from 2013 and later. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like much has changed since then either.
See the video in question, Mano’s claims and the internet’s run with a pair of scissors for Perry below.
Somebody commented to @katyperry & said "Good luck getting that new song w/ @Migos to chart now" 🤣. #TMB pic.twitter.com/51aejpqaMO— #TheMoeBettaHipHop™ (@TMBhiphopRnB) May 1, 2017
I wish y'all coulda been there when @katyPerry referred 2 me as a "nigga"ironically in Paris. y'all know she says it regularly right -__-— 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) June 13, 2013
@katyperry is comfortable with calling me her #nigga. oddly i wasn't.— 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) February 1, 2015
yep it happened in a club in paris.......smh she really thought she had the right. honestly my feelings were hurt and i was offended https://t.co/ErCscb3BbC— 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017
i guess I'm not so crazy now???— 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017
all the shit i be tell'n y'all b true
most y'all just 2 bean head 2 listen....
if y'all don't believe me ask @HXLTMUSIC he was right there.— 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017
y'all really are fuckin delusional. i was in paris in a club with hxlt, ibn, plan pat and virgil was dj'n. katey was dance'n on my cuz hxlt— 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017
this was the day b4 ye fashion show. while she was juke'n my cuz she started calling us her "niggas" and we asked her 2 stop a few times— 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017
she couldn't understand why and we had 2 explain 2 her that it wasn't endering and it was really offensive— 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017
people think just because some 1 is famous they can't do wrong?— 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017
smdh delusions of grandeur
whats more amazing is. i tweeted that shit in 2013 & y'all aint say'n shit about it until u catch the person red handed? who the bigger fool— 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017
no 1 cared that my feelings were hurt as a person. a famous caucasian person thought it was ok 2 say that word 2 me 2 relate with me. 😑— 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) April 30, 2017
@katyperry but I'm lying.......😴 pic.twitter.com/ot19voWJh8— 20/3 CrashOvrrd MANO (@CallMeMano) May 1, 2017
@katyperry don't ever put Mr. Obama's name in your mouth in relation to a hair joke.— iWriteBars (@gh4stprotocal) May 1, 2017
Thanks,
Management
What did Obama have to do with your hair? Was BLACK the connection @katyperry ?!— Dre.(like Dree) (@NeauxlaDre) April 30, 2017
Katy Perry really fucking tried it with that white ass joke. What does Barack Obama have to do with your dry ass white hair?— Ᏸecca🥀🕊 (@MJStarLover) April 30, 2017
@katyperry look at this bald headed scalawag ass bitch. . Your lame ass haircut had nothing to do with Obama. Even ur friends didn't laugh🙄 https://t.co/S0GFmZUg7e— 🌹Muva moon 🌙 (@_zolarmoon) April 30, 2017
@katyperry glad you ruined your own 'comeback' already. I'd rather have Obama back in office than you back on the radio any day.— mike (@michaelhornsby) April 30, 2017
You can look at Katy Perry and tell she says nigga when she's drunk....— Broken Two Swatchez (@SuckaFreeTee) May 1, 2017
Katy Perry is that white girl that you want to like but she thinks it's cute to call black guys"niggas" & randomly shades Obama. Literally.— imani rose💋 (@ItsIMANIrose) May 1, 2017
Wow Katy Perry. The reference to former Pres. Obama was offensive & a poor, tasteless attempt at humor. Your privilege is showing.— Paris C. (@pariscarerra) April 30, 2017
@katyperry DUH BITCH WE MISS OBAMA ! If I ever see you, you better hope your security help you miss an ass whoopin— KHUPP (@alexndraaaaa_) April 30, 2017
(Photo: Katy Perry via Instagram)
