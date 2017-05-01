The Internet Dragged Katy Perry by Her New Haircut for This Barack Obama Comment

But even the well-reception of her new “Bon Appétit” single with hip-hop’s hit-making trio Migos couldn’t save her from how the internet’s now cutting up on her for a joke she made about her former black hairdo with comparisons to — you guessed it — President Barack Obama .

In the selfie-made video, Perry is seen sporting her new blondie haircut and a pair of red sunglasses as she reads fan comments. When she discovered one individual’s opinion on her former black hair, the “Dark Horse” singer mocked pity for the fan by throwing Obama’s name in the mix.

“Awwww, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Okay, time’s change — bye. See you guys later!” she replied before a slight fit of laughter and sipping on what appears to be Starbucks.

But in the midst of Twitter’s drag session, someone also dug up 2013 tweets from The Weeknd’s producer, presumably named Mano, making matters much worse for Perry. In the tweets, he alleges that he and some friends met her at a Paris club venue and found offense to her continuously and comfortably calling him “her n**ga.” Once he and his company asked her to stop, he said, she “couldn’t understand why” and they had to explain why they weren’t cool with it. While Perry’s fans jumped into his mentions in her defense, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time she’s been accused of offensive taste, given her track record in music video concepts and performances alike from 2013 and later. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like much has changed since then either.

See the video in question, Mano’s claims and the internet’s run with a pair of scissors for Perry below.