Nicki Minaj Premieres 'Regret in Your Tears' Video on Tidal

So far, 2017 has been met with several exciting rounds of musical appetizers from Nicki Minaj.
While fans are still eagerly anticipating the main course — her forthcoming fourth studio album — the Pinkprint rapper has been generously sharing new music videos, guest features and loosie singles in the meantime.
Despite recently being grilled on social media by the Barbz, with a horde of her die-hard followers saying she should be focused on getting back into the studio instead of on her new look, Minaj has graciously decided to share a new music video to help build the anticipation regarding her next album.
After spending the entire weekend sharing teaser images of her new music video for the track "Regret in Your Tears," Minaj has finally come through for her fans.
As premiered exclusively by Tidal, her latest visual has now officially arrived, and as promised, the steamy scenes surely do not disappoint.
The new video is shot by Mert and Marcus, and features all sorts of trippy editing as well as a handful of intriguing underwater scenes, all while Minaj looks as stunning as ever. She truly outdid herself in this one.
In Minaj's own words, the visual "fits the song perfectly." We certainly can agree.
Take a look at the official music video for Nicki Minaj's "Regret in Your Tears," courtesy of Tidal, below.
Ok. You guys got a million views in 2 hours. 😍😘🙏🏽 - the next unlocked secret of #RegretInYourTears💧is that: IT WILL BE A TIDAL EXCLUSIVE for launch tomorrow. 😬🦄👀🎀 Go sign up for Tidal RIGHT NOW cuz if u miss this premiere, you'll #Regret it 🤣 ~ shot by the legendary #MertANDMarcus 🍄 ~ fits the song perfectly 👑👑🦄 I'll update you on the TIME on a later post. Love ya 😅 #RegretInYourTearsVIDEOdrops2mrw get a student discount for $5 on #TIDAL plus your first month is free when u sign up! 💋💋♥️
(Photo: Tidal)
