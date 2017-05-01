T.I. Speaks on His Relationship With Lil Wayne Following Black Lives Matter Commentary

Now that a silent half a year has gone by since TIP’s address to him, the Us or Else rapper has spoken reason to his choice of words and public platform for Wayne.

King of the South T.I. bumped opinions with longtime friend and collaborator Lil Wayne back in November after he learned of Weezy’s awfully perplexing commentary on Black Lives Matter, a movement that TIP has devotedly backed since its creation in 2013.

Sitting down with Swae during one of March’s SXSW phases, T.I. revealed that he hadn’t spoken to Wayne since he penned the Instagram post reminding Wayne that he was straight tripping for his thoughts on the social activism movement. Adding that it was one of the hardest things he found himself having to do, TIP felt it necessary for those who may be influenced by the remarks.

“We can’t allow the fans and followers of lil’ bro to think, ‘OK, well if he say it and don’t nobody address it, it must be cool. So then I can go ahead and I can feel like this, too.’ But, no, because then you got a little army of people who’s going around here and that’s counterproductive to the movement.”

TIP further clarified that the response was never intended for disrespect and that his decision to respond publicly, which Weezy’s daughter, Reginae Carter, publicly denounced as a grab for attention, was to let everyone know that it wasn’t OK to speak of BLM in the manner that Wayne did.

“I don’t think that could have been done in private, that’s something that had to be done publicly,” TIP said.

However, as for other celebrities speaking out on the issues, he believes that matters of social activism are better left unsaid when unopinonated and no one should “force themselves” into a point of view. In that same breath, TIP continued, if they’re remaining hushed on the issues to stay complacent in their “comfort zones,” that’s an entirely different situation.

And though we’re still not sure what place Wayne’s previous commentary came from, we hope he hasn’t misplaced judgment for TIP’s feedback as well.

Check out what T.I. had to say about it all in the videos below.