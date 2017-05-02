Chris Brown's New Album Will Have 40 Songs, Peep the Tracklist

I Talked To
Despite making headlines for some less-than-favorable reasons, such as his ongoing tension with his ex Karrueche, beefing with Soulja Boy and a slew of legal headaches, Chris Brown is getting back to business and focusing on what he's best at: making music.
To help remind fans that, despite having a particularly rough year, he hasn't lost the desire to create, the beloved R&B singer took to Instagram to share an update regarding his forthcoming album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon.
Much to the delight of #TeamBreezy, the project will in fact be a double album, comprised of exactly 40 tracks.
Taking to Instagram, Brown shared the handwritten tracklist, captioning the image "Sneak Peek."
His highly anticipated Heartbreak album will hopefully arrive sometime this year and will mark the follow-up to 2015's Royalty.
Brown is currently amid his star-studded Party tour, which runs through the month of May.
Take a look at Chris Brown's recently revealed tracklist below.
(Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images)
