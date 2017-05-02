Did Ab-Soul Just Leak a Major TDE Secret?

I Talked To
Ever since Kendrick Lamar released his critically acclaimed and commercially successful magnum opus, DAMN., all eyes have been on, well, every single member of the TDE camp, especially in regard to new details regarding forthcoming releases.
As it turns out, Ab-Soul today did just that, giving fans a blatant hint that something is on the way and in turn, inspiring an onslaught of speculation.
Taking to Twitter, Ab-Soul dropped a major bomb that Top Dawg, the founder of TDE, has a surprise in store for the imprint's die-hard following.
"Word on the street is @dangerookipawaa gotta secret album in the vault... Lol," Ab-Soul cruelly tweeted.
Naturally such a not-so-subtle hint resulted in fans blowing up the emcee's mentions on Twitter, with many shooting their shot in regard to guessing which artist will be the next from the label's roster to set free an album.
Of course, such a tweet also brought on more conspiracies that Kung Fu Kenny still has another album on the way, something that others have since debunked by way of listening to the albums backward.
Take a look at Ab-Soul playing with the emotions of TDE fans in the tweets below.
Word on the street is @dangerookipawaa gotta secret album in the vault... Lol— Ab-Soul (@abdashsoul) May 2, 2017
@abdashsoul @dangerookipawaa All I want is a Black Hippy album— Jason Todd (@CamSenses) May 2, 2017
@abdashsoul @dangerookipawaa Might it possibly be a J.Cole and https://t.co/io2e3bEnmU Collab.....or maybe a much awaited black hippy album— Champagne Peine (@AlexMZamora) May 2, 2017
@abdashsoul @dangerookipawaa is it Punch album?— legalflackojodye 🌊 (@uglyflackojodye) May 2, 2017
@abdashsoul @dangerookipawaa We need a black hippy album rn, ab soul spirituality need to be heard by all these new kendrick fans #savethechildren— INDiiiGO (@izzystillsmokin) May 2, 2017
@abdashsoul @dangerookipawaa I'm actually interested in a @iamstillpunch project— Dayz (@DayzTK) May 2, 2017
@abdashsoul @dangerookipawaa If he don't name it "Meant to be Dangerous" he a fool— xelA (@kingmonkeyv) May 2, 2017
@abdashsoul @dangerookipawaa And here goes the 2nd Kendrick album theorys— Abel Kahsay (@Abel_K1) May 2, 2017
@abdashsoul @dangerookipawaa Nation 👀— Chris (@Chris__Ascencio) May 2, 2017
