Did Ab-Soul Just Leak a Major TDE Secret?

As it turns out, Ab-Soul today did just that , giving fans a blatant hint that something is on the way and in turn, inspiring an onslaught of speculation.

Ever since Kendrick Lamar released his critically acclaimed and commercially successful magnum opus, DAMN. , all eyes have been on, well, every single member of the TDE camp, especially in regard to new details regarding forthcoming releases.

Taking to Twitter, Ab-Soul dropped a major bomb that Top Dawg, the founder of TDE, has a surprise in store for the imprint's die-hard following.

"Word on the street is @dangerookipawaa gotta secret album in the vault... Lol," Ab-Soul cruelly tweeted.

Naturally such a not-so-subtle hint resulted in fans blowing up the emcee's mentions on Twitter, with many shooting their shot in regard to guessing which artist will be the next from the label's roster to set free an album.

Of course, such a tweet also brought on more conspiracies that Kung Fu Kenny still has another album on the way, something that others have since debunked by way of listening to the albums backward.

Take a look at Ab-Soul playing with the emotions of TDE fans in the tweets below.