LOL: There Is So Much Going on in This Tour Announcement by Janet Jackson

And because she knows how long fans have waited for this moment, Ms. Jackson took the tour’s announcement into personal, and hilarious, matters for the exciting news kicking off this fall.

It’s been a long time coming, but after an entire year’s postponement, pop music legend, platinum-selling icon and new mommy Janet Jackson is returning to the stage for her newly announced 2017 State of the World tour.

Stretched out on what appears to be a bed, Janet is comfortably casual in a Bobby Taylor visor as she addresses fans who may not recognize her.

“Hey you guys, it’s me, Jan, just in case you don’t recognize me because I have put on quite a few since I had the baby,” she begins before her big bro Randy Jackson slyly jokes from the background that it’s been “more than a few” pounds.

“Can you please be quiet, Randy? Nobody’s talking to you,” she jokes back before addressing a few things that fans are certain to have questions about. Beginning with baby Eissa Al Mana, her 3-month-old son, Janet shares a shout-out as she gushes on how much of a blessing motherhood has been with such a beautiful new bundle of joy. But before making the huge tour announcement, she adds her first public statement regarding the highly publicized split from husband Wissam Al Mana as well.

“I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second — yes, I separated from my husband,” she states. “We are in court, and the rest is in God’s hands.”

On the brighter side of things, she continues in the video, she reveals the official continuation of her tour that she gave fans her word for after last year’s delay. Due to a few health tackles and her focus on starting a family with Al Mana, the then-titled Unbreakable world tour had to be placed on hold. Now, however, she’s back in action and ready to take on the world — literally.

“I decided to change the name of the tour — State of the World tour — it’s not about politics, it’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love.”

Janet concludes by thanking her loyal fans for sticking it out with her, ensuring that they’ll be meeting again soon on the first official 56-city tour date, September 7.

She’ll be making stops all over the nation, frequenting Texas and California, before closing out on December 17 in Atlanta. Fans can grab their tickets on May 5, and ticketholders from the former Unbreakable tour will have their admission honored for the new dates. You can get more information from Live Nation here.



See when and where you can experience the epic tour from Janet and her personalized video statement below.

Thursday, September 07, 2017 Lafayette, LA

Saturday, September 09, 2017 Houston, TX

Sunday, September 10, 2017 Austin, TX

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 San Antonio, TX

Thursday, September 14, 2017 Dallas, TX

Saturday, September 16, 2017 Little Rock, AR

Sunday, September 17, 2017 Tulsa, OK

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 Albuquerque, NM

Thursday, September 21, 2017 Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, September 23, 2017 Anaheim, CA

Sunday, September 24, 2017 Fresno, CA

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 Vancouver, BC

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 Seattle, WA

Friday, September 29, 2017 Portland, OR

Sunday, October 01, 2017 Reno, NV

Tuesday, October 03, 2017 Sacramento, CA

Thursday, October 05, 2017 Concord, CA

Saturday, October 07, 2017 San Diego, CA

Sunday, October 08, 2017 Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, October 14, 2017 Las Vegas, NV

Monday, October 16, 2017 Salt Lake City, UT

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 Denver, CO

Thursday, October 19, 2017 Kansas City, MO

Saturday, October 21, 2017 St. Louis, MO

Sunday, October 22, 2017 Milwaukee, WI

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 Moline, IL

Thursday, October 26, 2017 Chicago, IL

Saturday, October 28, 2017 Toledo, OH

Sunday, October 29, 2017 Detroit, MI

Wednesday, November 01, 2017 Grand Rapids, MI

Thursday, November 02, 2017 Toronto, ON

Saturday, November 04, 2017 Buffalo, NY

Sunday, November 05, 2017 Boston, MA

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 Providence, RI

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 Manchester, NH

Friday, November 10, 2017 Atlantic City, NJ

Saturday, November 11, 2017 Bethlehem, PA

Monday, November 13, 2017 Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 Brooklyn, NY

Thursday, November 16, 2017 Washington, DC

Saturday, November 18, 2017 Baltimore, MD

Sunday, November 19, 2017 Newark, NJ

Sunday, November 26, 2017 Indianapolis, IN

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 Columbus, OH

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 Pittsburgh, PA

Friday, December 01, 2017 Louisville, KY

Sunday, December 03, 2017 Cleveland, OH

Monday, December 04, 2017 Lexington, KY

Wednesday, December 06, 2017 Memphis, TN

Thursday, December 07, 2017 Nashville, TN

Saturday, December 09, 2017 Birmingham, Al

Monday, December 11, 2017 Fort Lauderdale, FL

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 Jacksonville, FL

Thursday, December 14, 2017 Norfolk, VA

Saturday, December 16, 2017 Columbia, SC

Sunday, December 17, 2017 Atlanta, GA