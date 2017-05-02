BET Experience 2017!

LOL: There Is So Much Going on in This Tour Announcement by Janet Jackson

LOL: There Is So Much Going on in This Tour Announcement by Janet Jackson

Namely, Randy Jackson.

Published 1 hour ago

It’s been a long time coming, but after an entire year’s postponement, pop music legend, platinum-selling icon and new mommy Janet Jackson is returning to the stage for her newly announced 2017 State of the World tour.

And because she knows how long fans have waited for this moment, Ms. Jackson took the tour’s announcement into personal, and hilarious, matters for the exciting news kicking off this fall.

Stretched out on what appears to be a bed, Janet is comfortably casual in a Bobby Taylor visor as she addresses fans who may not recognize her.

“Hey you guys, it’s me, Jan, just in case you don’t recognize me because I have put on quite a few since I had the baby,” she begins before her big bro Randy Jackson slyly jokes from the background that it’s been “more than a few” pounds.

“Can you please be quiet, Randy? Nobody’s talking to you,” she jokes back before addressing a few things that fans are certain to have questions about. Beginning with baby Eissa Al Mana, her 3-month-old son, Janet shares a shout-out as she gushes on how much of a blessing motherhood has been with such a beautiful new bundle of joy. But before making the huge tour announcement, she adds her first public statement regarding the highly publicized split from husband Wissam Al Mana as well.

“I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second — yes, I separated from my husband,” she states. “We are in court, and the rest is in God’s hands.”

On the brighter side of things, she continues in the video, she reveals the official continuation of her tour that she gave fans her word for after last year’s delay. Due to a few health tackles and her focus on starting a family with Al Mana, the then-titled Unbreakable world tour had to be placed on hold. Now, however, she’s back in action and ready to take on the world — literally.

“I decided to change the name of the tour — State of the World tour — it’s not about politics, it’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love.”

Janet concludes by thanking her loyal fans for sticking it out with her, ensuring that they’ll be meeting again soon on the first official 56-city tour date, September 7.

She’ll be making stops all over the nation, frequenting Texas and California, before closing out on December 17  in Atlanta. Fans can grab their tickets on May 5, and ticketholders from the former Unbreakable tour will have their admission honored for the new dates. You can get more information from Live Nation here.

See when and where you can experience the epic tour from Janet and her personalized video statement below.  

Thursday, September 07, 2017              Lafayette, LA               

Saturday, September 09, 2017               Houston, TX                 

Sunday, September 10, 2017                 Austin, TX                    

Wednesday, September 13, 2017           San Antonio, TX           

Thursday, September 14, 2017               Dallas, TX                    

Saturday, September 16, 2017               Little Rock, AR             

Sunday, September 17, 2017                 Tulsa, OK                      

Tuesday, September 19, 2017                Albuquerque, NM         

Thursday, September 21, 2017               Phoenix, AZ                 

Saturday, September 23, 2017               Anaheim, CA                

Sunday, September 24, 2017                 Fresno, CA                  

Tuesday, September 26, 2017                Vancouver, BC             

Wednesday, September 27, 2017           Seattle, WA                  

Friday, September 29, 2017                   Portland, OR                

Sunday, October 01, 2017                     Reno, NV                     

Tuesday, October 03, 2017                    Sacramento, CA           

Thursday, October 05, 2017                   Concord, CA                

Saturday, October 07, 2017                   San Diego, CA             

Sunday, October 08, 2017                     Los Angeles, CA          

Saturday, October 14, 2017                   Las Vegas, NV             

Monday, October 16, 2017                     Salt Lake City, UT         

Tuesday, October 17, 2017                    Denver, CO                  

Thursday, October 19, 2017                   Kansas City, MO          

Saturday, October 21, 2017                   St. Louis, MO               

Sunday, October 22, 2017                     Milwaukee, WI              

Wednesday, October 25, 2017               Moline, IL                    

 Thursday, October 26, 2017                    Chicago, IL                  

Saturday, October 28, 2017                     Toledo, OH                  

Sunday, October 29, 2017                        Detroit, MI                    

Wednesday, November 01, 2017            Grand Rapids, MI         

Thursday, November 02, 2017                Toronto, ON                 

Saturday, November 04, 2017                Buffalo, NY                  

Sunday, November 05, 2017                  Boston, MA                 

Tuesday, November 07, 2017                 Providence, RI             

Wednesday, November 08, 2017            Manchester, NH             

Friday, November 10, 2017                    Atlantic City, NJ            

Saturday, November 11, 2017                Bethlehem, PA             

Monday, November 13, 2017                 Philadelphia, PA           

Wednesday, November 15, 2017            Brooklyn, NY               

Thursday, November 16, 2017                Washington, DC            

Saturday, November 18, 2017                Baltimore, MD              

Sunday, November 19, 2017                  Newark, NJ                  

Sunday, November 26, 2017                  Indianapolis, IN            

Tuesday, November 28, 2017                 Columbus, OH             

Wednesday, November 29, 2017            Pittsburgh, PA             

Friday, December 01, 2017                    Louisville, KY               

Sunday, December 03, 2017                  Cleveland, OH              

Monday, December 04, 2017                 Lexington, KY              

Wednesday, December 06, 2017            Memphis, TN                

Thursday, December 07, 2017                Nashville, TN                

Saturday, December 09, 2017                Birmingham, Al             

Monday, December 11, 2017                 Fort Lauderdale, FL      

Tuesday, December 12, 2017                 Jacksonville, FL           

Thursday, December 14, 2017                Norfolk, VA                  

Saturday, December 16, 2017                Columbia, SC               

Sunday, December 17, 2017                  Atlanta, GA                     

Written by Diamond Alexis

(Photo: Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music