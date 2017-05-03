A New Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne Collaboration Just Leaked

As it turns out, Shkreli has made his return to the spotlight via leaking yet another close-guarded rap song . This time around, he has set free a teaser of another track alleged to be from Lil Wayne 's hopefully forthcoming Carter V album — and one featuring Kendrick Lamar at that.

Hip-hop fans have a new reason to say "Oh no, not that guy again" when talking about pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli .

As reported by TMZ, the outspoken businessman previously promised that he wouldn't leak any more material off of the unreleased album after being criticized for doing just that back in December.

Somewhere along the way, Shkreli changed his mind, and has found himself at the center of controversy once again, this time by way of previewing two new songs, including the Kendrick-assisted "Mona Lisa." He also, of course, had to record himself as he comments on the rap gold he's somehow mysteriously procured, saying that Lamar and Wayne's collaboration is "the highlight" of the album.

Considering the ongoing legal drama surrounding Lil Wayne and Birdman, the release of Carter V is starting to feel like it may never happen, despite Weezy's recent promises on stage. Hopefully, to look on the bright side, Shkreli's leak helps pressure the former Cash Money affiliates to get it together and work on a way to release the album officially before things get even messier.

Take a listen to the leaked preview of some Carter V material in the clip below.