This Person Says He Squashed Drake and Meek Mill's Beef

But despite popular belief, which stems directly from Drizzy’s February statements on Meek, Rick Ross has credited himself for signing off on a peace treaty between both men anyway.

Hope for an end to the grudge between Young Money rap and pop music mogul Drake and MMG’s Philly rap champ Meek Mill is far-fetched now that two years have gone by without reconciliation.

Sitting down on the Best Seat in the House with host Hovain Hylton, Rozay recollected his meeting with Drake and said that he remained mum on his beef with Meek because of Drake’s Birdman-led label house, Cash Money.

“If Drake was with anybody else camp other than Cash Money, I may have been more vocal about it,” he said.

He continued on, handing a shout-out to Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince for arranging the meet up between Rozay and Drizzy, a meeting he previously discussed in March, when he said that there was no negativity associated with their conversation. Instead, he said, their minds were on the money and figuring out an understanding on how to touch “nine figures.”

Unfortunately enough, the More Life creator doesn’t see things that way given his earlier address to the beef. Confirming during an OVO Sound Radio interview that he’ll never return to a friendship with the Dreamchasers rap star, he revealed that the beef did take an emotional toll on him despite still coming out on top.

See what Rick Ross the boss had to say about the current state of Drizzy and Meek’s relationship below.