Erykah Badu Announced a New Tour and Its Name Is Epic

As reported , the R&B icon will be hitting the road this summer, with a slew of tour dates being branded as the Badu vs. Everythang tour. Yup, now that's a #mood.

Erykah Badu is on a mission and has summed it up perfectly with her new tour name.

According to the announcement, the tour will coincide with several festival dates as well, including FYF Fest on July 22 in Los Angeles and the 2017 Meadows Festival on Sept. 16 in Queens, New York.

The show also will go on the road overseas, with several dates in Paris, London, Italy and Japan.

Badu's 1997 debut album, Baduizm, recently turned 20, so fans are already hopeful she'll be revisiting some of the classic material from the beloved album during her live show.

Take a look at the flyer and announced tour dates below.

May 6 Birmingham, AL - Birmingham Funk Fest

May 19 Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Funk Fest

May 27 Houston, TX - Houston Arena Theater

May 28 New Orleans, LA - Lakefront Arena

July 6 & 7 London, England - Hammerstein Theater

July 8 Paris, France - Palais Des Sports

July 9 Rotterdam, Netherlands - North Sea Jazz Fest

July 11 Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Fest

July 12 Tuscany, Italy - Lucca Summer Fest

July 14 Copenhagen, Denmark - Tivoli Gardens

July 15 Pori, Finland - Pori Jazz Festival

July 20 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

July 22 Los Angeles, CA - Exposition Park

August 10 Philadelphia, PA - TBA

August 12 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Funk Fest

August 13 Richmond, VA - TBA

September 1 Dallas, TX- Riverfront Jazz Fest

September 15 Newark, NJ - TBA

September 16 Queens, NY - The Meadows Music & Arts Fest

October 1, 3, 6 and 12 - Tokyo, Japan - Billboard Live

October 7 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Soul Camp Fest

October 9 - Osaka, Japan - Billboard Live