Erykah Badu Announced a New Tour and Its Name Is Epic

Erykah Badu is on a mission and has summed it up perfectly with her new tour name.
As reported, the R&B icon will be hitting the road this summer, with a slew of tour dates being branded as the Badu vs. Everythang tour. Yup, now that's a #mood.
According to the announcement, the tour will coincide with several festival dates as well, including FYF Fest on July 22 in Los Angeles and the 2017 Meadows Festival on Sept. 16 in Queens, New York.
The show also will go on the road overseas, with several dates in Paris, London, Italy and Japan.
Badu's 1997 debut album, Baduizm, recently turned 20, so fans are already hopeful she'll be revisiting some of the classic material from the beloved album during her live show.
Take a look at the flyer and announced tour dates below.
May 6 Birmingham, AL - Birmingham Funk Fest
May 19 Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Funk Fest
May 27 Houston, TX - Houston Arena Theater
May 28 New Orleans, LA - Lakefront Arena
July 6 & 7 London, England - Hammerstein Theater
July 8 Paris, France - Palais Des Sports
July 9 Rotterdam, Netherlands - North Sea Jazz Fest
July 11 Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Fest
July 12 Tuscany, Italy - Lucca Summer Fest
July 14 Copenhagen, Denmark - Tivoli Gardens
July 15 Pori, Finland - Pori Jazz Festival
July 20 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
July 22 Los Angeles, CA - Exposition Park
August 10 Philadelphia, PA - TBA
August 12 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Funk Fest
August 13 Richmond, VA - TBA
September 1 Dallas, TX- Riverfront Jazz Fest
September 15 Newark, NJ - TBA
September 16 Queens, NY - The Meadows Music & Arts Fest
October 1, 3, 6 and 12 - Tokyo, Japan - Billboard Live
October 7 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Soul Camp Fest
October 9 - Osaka, Japan - Billboard Live
May 3, 2017
(Photo: Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)
