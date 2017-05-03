Twitter Is Having a Field Day With Joe Budden After He Went Off on Lil Yachty

I Talked To
If there’s anyone who despises the “mumble rap” generation’s cold shoulder to hip-hop ancestry, it would definitely be New Jersey rap vet Joe Budden, who is also the co-host of Complex’s new Everyday Struggle series.
So when 19-year-old Teenage Emotions rap star Lil Yachty, beaded red plaits and all, sat down with the “Pump It Up” rapper to discuss the fruits of his rap career and hip-hop positivity, Joe’s heated reaction has got Twitter on a hilarious cloud nine.
Not even a whole five minutes into the discussion, Joe begins boiling with frustration and confusion when Yachty calls himself an outcast, the label that inspired his upcoming debut album’s cover photo. When Joe questions him on his personal feelings about being the odd ball out compared to his rap peers, Yachty’s reply is simple, but apparently not sufficient enough for Joe.
“I am happy every day,” Lil Boat responds. “I’m happy every day because life is moving in such a positive way — I can’t get slowed down.”
This response leads Joe to believe that Yachty’s been “media-trained,” and goes on to explain that it’s impossible to always be happy, especially as a tenderfoot in the cutthroat music business. Despite Yachty’s answer being deemed “bulls**t” from Joe, the “1 Night” rapper questions that if you come from a rags to riches situation, “rags” as in a college student with no money, no play with the ladies, no car and has resorted to scamming credit cards, “how can you be upset?” Yachty later suggests that Joe backpedaled his statements when he acknowledged that the younger rap generation has grabbed the reigns on the current era of hip-hop, causing Joe to flip his top.
But when the two continued the conversation and the tension, Joe becomes livid when Yachty expresses that he didn’t know whether he signed a 360 record deal or not and that he’s just having fun for now.
“Be aware of your business!,” Joe shouts while becoming visibly red with anger. “I want you to know whether you’re in a 360 deal or not, I want you to appreciate the culture that changed your life and took you from college dorm rooms eating f**king Oodles and Noodles, I want you, who is well-spoken and articulates himself well…,” Joe concludes.
Yachty’s reply? Certainly one you’d expect from an artist of the millennial rap generation: “My n***a, chill.”
And it looks like the internet has shared the same sentiments as Lil Boat.
Peep their reaction to the heated lecture from Uncle Joe below.
Joe budden looks like a mad mum who's trying to give you career advice pic.twitter.com/HbiMKicel1— Adam Weebay (@AdamWeebay) May 3, 2017
"What a blessing it is to be alive, i love life, God bless us all!"— russell (@LlessurWan) May 3, 2017
Joe Budden: pic.twitter.com/sbpeRYyjE3
Lil Yachty: F is for friends who do st-— KHADI (@KhadiDon) May 3, 2017
Joe Budden: F is for fire that burns down the whole town!!! U is for uranium... BOMBS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lFGGF12KTJ
When Joe Budden is stuck in traffic and he hears somebody blasting "Happy" by Pharrell out their whip. pic.twitter.com/Dgs2ZbFAqA— Buc Nasty (@Jimmy2Toes_) May 3, 2017
Yachty: :)— aly (@poutywitch) May 3, 2017
Joe Budden: pic.twitter.com/7zBBaRXJSg
Joe budden: YOU CAN NOT BE HAPPY ALL THE TIME— 🐺 (@ZodMagus) May 3, 2017
Lil Yachty: pic.twitter.com/aMhElLh0eR
Joe budden be like. pic.twitter.com/5uJjH7DSZq— I FEEL LIKE MUSTAFA (@Brazylyfe) May 3, 2017
Joe Budden really is the "they" Dj Khaled used to warn us about.— Ken (@KenSo_Heartless) May 3, 2017
Lil Yachty: "I just want to have fun, enjoy life and make money."— NRK Chavo 🕊 (@nxggarichking) May 2, 2017
Joe Budden: pic.twitter.com/P9Y9kFPacJ
Lil Yachty: I'm just trying to have fun, be happy, & live my life.— passionista flores (@venessarenee) May 2, 2017
Joe Budden: pic.twitter.com/cd2YYczS4H
When Joe Budden sees Lil Yachty walkin happily down the street... pic.twitter.com/ZmsDhg5uBn— 12 more! GO SPURS GO (@AdrianNeenan) May 3, 2017
Joe Budden talking to Yachty like.... pic.twitter.com/thMZJCueHk— Charlie Brown® (@GDub1110) May 3, 2017
Lil Yachty breathes— Mr.Gemini♊ (@RonG30) May 3, 2017
Joe Budden: pic.twitter.com/3DgAbiHZTA
😭😭😭😭😭😭 RT @Smooth_Rob: Legend has it if you say "happy" in the mirror 3 times Joe Budden will show up like this. pic.twitter.com/CrTolhzYLd— jehovah thickness. ✞ (@_dashmarley) May 3, 2017
(Photo: Adam Weebay via Twitter)
