LOL: Someone Turned Ja Rule's Fyre Festival Fail Into a 33-Page Movie Script

While the internet has had a field day in the wake of the news that the destination festival billed as a "luxury experience" was anything but , one thing is still true: all of this is still hilarious. (Although we can assume it may be too soon for the veteran Queens-bred emcee to have a hearty laugh about it.)

It hasn't even been a full week since Ja Rule and fellow organizers behind the failed Fyre Festival erupted into chaos and it's already being turned into a movie script. Seriously.

Inspired by the Bahamian getaway (and its subsequent flop) Jordan VanDina, a writer based in Los Angeles has begun turning the unfortunate circumstance into a project beyond fitting for the big screen.

As reported, the Viceland writer has written a 33-page script for a film titled Lord of the Fyre, creatively calling on the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Ja Rule, Kendall Jenner, "E from Entourage," magician David Blaine, Spiderman actor Tobey Maguire and Pitbull to all co-star.

The log line is as follows: "When Leo DiCaprio hears about the Fyre Music Festival, he knows this is the perfect occasion to gather his famous posse up for one last Hollywood hurrah!"

Yup, sounds like the stuff of an incredibly hilarious and successful movie to us. All we need now is to get this project some massive funding and see if Ja Rule will agree to appear....

Take a look at the script for the imagined film inspired by the 2017 Fyre Festival that never was, in full, here. Disclaimer: it's brilliant.