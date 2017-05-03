The Game Wants You to Prove You're a True Hip-Hop Fan With Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN.'

I Talked To
In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the death of Tupac Shakur, we celebrate his life by gathering ‘Pac’s friends, family, co-stars and collaborators to discuss their conversations with the late rap legend.
When Kendrick Lamar’s fourth studio triumph DAMN. seized hip-hop, the internet and the music charts by storm, the downpour of raving reviews and critical acclaim was sure to follow.
But despite several thinkpieces and praise in favor of K-Dot, there’s none other like that from his fellow Compton rap VIP and Blood Money heavyweight The Game.
On Wednesday (May 3), Game brought his salute for K-Dot’s newest project to Instagram, where he boasted about its creation, especially with respects to Bompton, and deemed it as a test for real hip-hop fans and purists alike.
“From me to whoever the f**k is concerned, this album is [dope as f**k], Blood!,” Game exclaimed via the caption. “And it’s the lil homie’s [third] LP. If you are a true fan of hip-hop, then you have it memorized by now! If you are a hip-hop fan and you do not have [Kendrick Lamar’s] s**t by now, f**k you, and that’s on Compton, Bompton, and my hood and my kids.”
Sending a personal ovation to Kendrick himself, Game expressed how proud of him he was, saluted the top dog of Top Dawg Entertainment, Anthony Tiffith, and revealed how much time he’s spent with the album since it’s April 14 release.
“I studied the album and I’m proud of this s**t my n***a!,” he continued. “K-Dot, you know where we from and what it took for n****s like us to not only make it out The Hub alive but to achieve greatness on the same accord is nothing short of a blessing. This s**t got me beyond motivated. Glad real rap still exist, no disrespect to you sucka n****s, but f**k y’all. You can’t rap and ya mama know you ain’t s**t. This Compton s**t ain’t never been for play.”
Tagging other West Coast idols like Snoop Dogg, YG and Nipsey Hussle and concluding with the promise of his own upcoming anticipated project, Westside Story, there’s no question that he’s ready for Compton's domination for the rap game in 2017.
See his Kendrick kudos in the post below.
From me to whoever THE FUCK is concerned...... this album is a DOPE AS FUCK blood !!! & it's the Lil homie's 3rd LP.... if you are a true fan of HIP HOP, then you have it memorized by now !!! If you are a hip hop fan & you do not have @kendricklamar shit by now...... FUCK YOU, that's on Compton, Bompton & my hood & my kids.... my lil nigga raw as fuck & it been that way.... Dot I'm proud of you blood, Top.. you know what it is wit OG CHUCK homie..... I studied the album & im proud of this shit my nigga !!! K-Dot, you know where we from & what it took for niggas like us to not only make it out the HUB alive but to achieve greatness on the same accord is nothing short of a blessing..... this shit got me beyond motivated.. glad REAL RAP still exist.... no disrespect to you sucka niggas... but fuck y'all, you can't rap & ya mama know you ain't shit..... this COMPTON Shit ain't never been for play... I brought @DrDre back to the hood & showed him what is was on Cedar Block..... "WESTSIDE STORY" coming soon...... ✌🏾 #PacWouldBeProud #CaliforniaLove #WaitTiliGetOffHouseArrest #TheSummerIsMine #LosAngelesKing #ifYoureOffendedEatADick #illBeHumbleAnotherDay #ThugLife #TheBlackWallstreet #BloodMoney #HurricaneHasSpoken
(Photos from left: Judy Eddy/WENN.com, Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
