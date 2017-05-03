The Game Wants You to Prove You're a True Hip-Hop Fan With Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN.'

But despite several thinkpieces and praise in favor of K-Dot, there’s none other like that from his fellow Compton rap VIP and Blood Money heavyweight The Game .

When Kendrick Lamar ’s fourth studio triumph DAMN . seized hip-hop, the internet and the music charts by storm, the downpour of raving reviews and critical acclaim was sure to follow.

On Wednesday (May 3), Game brought his salute for K-Dot’s newest project to Instagram, where he boasted about its creation, especially with respects to Bompton, and deemed it as a test for real hip-hop fans and purists alike.

“From me to whoever the f**k is concerned, this album is [dope as f**k], Blood!,” Game exclaimed via the caption. “And it’s the lil homie’s [third] LP. If you are a true fan of hip-hop, then you have it memorized by now! If you are a hip-hop fan and you do not have [Kendrick Lamar’s] s**t by now, f**k you, and that’s on Compton, Bompton, and my hood and my kids.”

Sending a personal ovation to Kendrick himself, Game expressed how proud of him he was, saluted the top dog of Top Dawg Entertainment, Anthony Tiffith, and revealed how much time he’s spent with the album since it’s April 14 release.

“I studied the album and I’m proud of this s**t my n***a!,” he continued. “K-Dot, you know where we from and what it took for n****s like us to not only make it out The Hub alive but to achieve greatness on the same accord is nothing short of a blessing. This s**t got me beyond motivated. Glad real rap still exist, no disrespect to you sucka n****s, but f**k y’all. You can’t rap and ya mama know you ain’t s**t. This Compton s**t ain’t never been for play.”

Tagging other West Coast idols like Snoop Dogg, YG and Nipsey Hussle and concluding with the promise of his own upcoming anticipated project, Westside Story, there’s no question that he’s ready for Compton's domination for the rap game in 2017.

See his Kendrick kudos in the post below.