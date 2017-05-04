Here's What Lil' Cease Has to Say About Funkmaster Flex's Tupac Accusations

But despite Cease’s presumably supporting comment during Flex’s Instagram live session, which was captured by the Hot 97 DJ in a photo, he wants no parts of any Tupac slander — or any deceased individuals for that matter.

Funkmaster Flex ’s latest snubs at the legacy of Tupac Shakur are not being received well even after calling on Lil Cease , the cousin and mentee of Pac’s late rap adversary Notorious B.I.G , to verify the audacious claims.

In his own statement posted to Instagram, Cease asserts that he never said anything “bad or negative” about the All Eyez on Me rap legend. He adds that he doesn’t understand how his statement from Flex’s live session, which read that Cease heard 'Pac “reached for [his gun] and [shot himself]” in the 1994 incident, was misconstrued either.

“I don’t know how that got twisted up,” he wrote in the post. “[That] was not me making the [Cheddar Bob] statement, SMH. I was on [Funkmaster Flex’s] Instagram live and was not at that station. I have too much love and respect for The Outlawz and [Tupac’s] family. And I been down that road [before] with Big!”

Further asking that the grapevine slow down on accusing him of any foul-mouthing of Tupac, he reminded everyone in the caption that such rumors are the cause behind the deaths of both Biggie and 'Pac to this day.

“Put this BS to rest!,” he wrote. “I would never speak negative on Tupac or anybody dead! That’s not me at all! This one of the reasons [they’re] both not here now SMH!”

Read his full statement on Funkmaster Flex’s statements and those adding him in the mix below.