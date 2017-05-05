Aww, Nicki Minaj Shows Love for Asahd Khaled

While he has not yet turned 6 months old, Asahd has already become an executive producer , working on his father's forthcoming Grateful album, and also has great ambitions for his love life. As playfully exemplified on social media, he's got his eye on winning over the heart of Nicki Minaj .

Not only does the entire music industry have much love and respect for DJ Khaled , but ever since the arrival of his baby boy, Asahd , there has been an outpouring of support for the young mogul in the making as well.

While some have expressed their opinion that Asahd's social media presence (which is clearly ran by his proud parents given his age), can be a little bit too much, Asahd just hilariously took it to a new level, expressing his love for the female emcee.

"I told Khaled whenever I see this lil King/CEO on my timeline I light up," Minaj tweeted, reacting to a photo of Asahd enjoying a swimming lesson and the good life in general. "He just makes me so happy yo. I wanna eat his cute face & chin."

From there, Asahd responded on Instagram, writing that he knew from the first time he laid eyes on Minaj, at three weeks old, they had a special connection.

"I told daddy when @nickiminaj held me the first time at 3 weeks old that Nicki was my future wife!!" Asahd's account, which already boasts 598K followers, posted on Instagram. "Xoxo."

While we're not necessarily convinced about the future wifey status this relationship will ever hold, it is adorable to see that Asahd and Minaj are having fun on social media and amusing fans along the way.

Take a look at Asahd digitally showing love for Nicki Minaj in the posts below.