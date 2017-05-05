Will Chance the Rapper Record His Next Album at Barack Obama's Studio?

As the two have mutually shown each other support consistently since the very moment their paths crossed, it appears as though the former president has recently taken their undeniable #FriendshipGoals to another level.

As reported, not only has Obama shared the official plans for his new Presidential Center, which will feature a museum and other buildings, but he's also revealed that he's kept his musical friend in mind as well.

According to Obama, the facility will also include a recording studio, one that he is imagining Chance will utilize in the near future.

As reported by CNN, Obama imagines the studio will be a place where someone could "invite Chance [the Rapper] or Bruce Springsteen, depending on your taste, to come here and talk about how you can record music that has social commentary and meaning."

Considering Obama's long track record of being an advocate for the arts and arts education alike, him factoring in creatives such as his pal Chance in his future plans are anything but surprising.

Hopefully Chance will take advantage of the new studio opportunity, and maybe can even secure a guest verse or ad-lib from the likes of Obama himself. The endless possibilities are so lit...