Funkmaster Flex Brought to Tears on Instagram in Response to T.I.

But after some of the counteraction came from T.I . and the 20th anniversary of Biggie's death having arrived this year, it seems that some heart strings are being pulled on the New York DJ veteran.

Hot 97’s DJ Funkmaster Flex’s rather unexpected testimonies on the hip-hop war between Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur has cost him a bit of kickback since sharing them on Wednesday (May 3).

In several clips from his latest Instagram Live, Flex emotionally declares that there’s ultimately one person responsible for Big's death: Tupac.

“People want to ask me why I said it 20 years later,” he exclaimed. “I said it when the f**king sh** was going on! And Biggie wouldn’t have f**king died if that n**ga hadn’t have lied! He lied! Y’all n**gas worship him.”

Despite the fact that Pac died before Big, Flex holds firmly and passionately to his statement. As tears began swelling in his eyes, he further explained that no one is willing to tell the truth, assumably to protect Pac’s legacy.

He also brings in Suge Knight, the original CEO of Death Row Records and Pac’s label boss, to his claims. Knight, once dubbed the “most feared man in hip-hop,” also impacted the beef between Pac and Biggie, ultimately resulting in both of their deaths, according to Flex.

“If he wants to beat his artists up, pee on his artists — whatever — that’s his business,” he said. “All I’m saying is he was no tough guy in this f**king town!”

Afterward, Flex responds to T.I.’s suggestion that his statements should have been voiced during the time of the controversy. Not after both rappers were already deceased.

“T.I., I was on the radio when that was happening, my brother,” he said. “’I’m on the radio breaking digital underground on BLS in 1990. T.I., you were 10 years old. So you weren’t aware of it. And I’m not knocking you, Bro, I know you’re speaking from the heart, too.”

Despite how intense his feelings may come off toward the West Coast icon, Flex also mentions, he asserts that he’s not slandering the dead by any means. In fact, he claims, he loved Pac’s music and impact, but has no respect for what he believes was a lie.

“I love everything that he did, it’s just the lying about Biggie, man! He lied, man, he lied. He lied — he never cleared it up, and then he died. And then Biggie died. And I ain’t trying to start no East Coast-West Coast thing.”

Not to mention, Flex concludes, Pac is originally from Harlem. Explaining that Pac lived there for years during his upbringing, he adds that he went to the Bay Area and then lived in LA for a year or two.

Regardless of who is more or less to blame, let's hope Flex finds closure with the fate of the New York legend sooner than later.

See Flex’s tearful testimony in the videos below.