Flashback Friday or Nah? Meek Mill and Drake Are Reportedly Still Beefing

Well, apparently, the bad blood is just as bad as ever. According to TMZ , the beef is still ongoing despite best attempts from Rick Ross , and is still as tense as ever.

Sources close to Meek have pointed out that "Back to Back" is still haunting him.

Additionally, as exemplified by a fresh diss on Nicki Minaj's "No Frauds," and throughout Meek's last track, "King," this isn't something that is going to go away anytime soon, despite what peacemakers, such as Ross, thought would be best for all parties involved. The Bawse definitely gets an A for effort and some applause for trying to step in but, alas, here we still are.

