TLC Unveils Cover Art and Tracklist for Upcoming Album

The ‘90s R&B sound is steady making a glorious reemergence for 2017, and R&B’s triple-threat girl group TLC is next up.

As promised, two-thirds of the original triad, T-Boz and Chilli, will be releasing their final album following its funding from fans via a Kickstarter campaign. After raising around $430,000 for the project, marking their fifth studio undertaking, the ladies kept it sweet and simple with an eponymous title, TLC.

Unveiled with the cover art comes the 12-song tracklist as well as a Snoop Dogg assist on the already-released “Way Back.” TLC will apparently offer an extended version of the single as the album’s final track. “Haters,” a single which has now received its own artwork treatment, is now available for a first listen also.

See what’s in store on TLC’s June 30 release date with the official tracklist, official “Haters" single and the artwork for the project below.

1. “No Introduction”

2. “Way Back” (Feat. Snoop Dogg)

3. “It’s Sunny”

4. “Haters”

5. “Perfect Girls”

6. “Interlude”

7. “Start a Fire”

8. “American Hold”

9. “Scandalous”

10. “Aye MuthaFucka”

11. “Joy Ride”

12. “Way Back” (Feat. Snoop Dogg) [Extended Version]