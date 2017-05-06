Jeremih Releases Surprise EP Inspired by Cinco De Mayo

Not only that, but the recording artist also shared that he created the project, aptly titled Cinco De MihYo , in the course of one day, explaining that he was inspired by the holiday.

In celebration of Cinco De Mayo yesterday (May 5) R&B crooner Jeremih decided to help take care of selecting the perfect soundtrack for the festivities, surprising fans with a new EP.

"I was inspired by the holiday and put this project together in the last 24 hours," Jeremih shared with HotNewHipHop. "I walked in the studio and my producer Bongo [ByTheWay] was playing some guitar vibes. After a few shots of tequila and some good company, I decided to do something different for my fans."

The 5-track project shows off Jeremih's versatility as a musician, gliding between Spanish dance music, rap and R&B.

The 29-year-old musician is currently readying his forthcoming album, Later That Night, which is due out later this summer. His new album will also include his smash hit, "I Think of You," featuring Chris Brown and Big Sean.



While Jeremih prepares to take over summer playlists and airwaves alike in the months ahead, take a listen to his new surprise EP below.