Lil Wayne Poses for Photos With Birdman's Kids Despite His Beef With Their Father

During this year's Rolling Loud festival, which is currently taking place in Miami, Florida, Weezy posed for the 'gram with none other than Birdman 's children, Bryan Jr. and Bria . Considering his ongoing beef with the Cash Money boss, many fans are wondering if this is a sign that the tension between the two is finally on its way towards being resolved.

Lil Wayne fans everywhere have a right to be scratching their heads at the moment.

Considering Lil Wayne has spent a majority of the past year waving a metaphorical "FU Birdman" banner, fans are a bit confused regarding why he would pose for a photo op with Birdman's children, and why Birdman himself would repost the images on his own personal Instagram account, as if there was no bad blood.

"#4L #BLOODLOVE," Birdman captioned the images, giving fans extremely vague insight regarding the situation.

Many are curious if this means this reunion means that Weezy and Baby have had a change of heart regarding their differences and recent history, and if his children were the ones to help the two men reason with one another.

Either way, we're starting to feel optimistic.

Take a look at Lil Wayne cheesing with Birdman's kids in the posts below.