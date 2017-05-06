Meek Mill Celebrates His 30th Birthday by Releasing New Heat

For his 30th birthday, the Philadelphia rapper followed through on a promise he made to fans, releasing what he previously referred to as a "free pack."

Meek Mill is celebrating his birthday today (May 6) the best way he knows how: by releasing new music and flexing a little bit on Instagram.

The project, Meekend Music, features three previously unreleased tracks and is available today for streaming. It also marks his first release since last year's DC4.

"This is how we celebrating," Meek shared earlier on Twitter, posting the link to the project.

The three-song EP also feature two guest appearances by the likes of A$AP Ferg on the track "$lay" and Young Thug on "Blackboard." The third song, "Left Hollywood," features Meek going in about how it was time for him to leave Hollywood and "get back to the trenches."

In addition to celebrating his birthday by giving back to his fans, the rapper also is making some time to spoil himself and is currently celebrating in the Bahamas. The rapper arrived in the wee hours of the morning earlier today and was greeted with a welcome banner and a special musical performance from a local band.

Looks like he's not worried about recent reports regarding his ongoing beef with Drake, or at the very least, isn't letting the Toronto rapper ruin his birthday weekend fun.

Take a listen to Meek Mill's new music and see how he is enjoying his vacation below.