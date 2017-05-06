Mike Epps Hilariously Mocks Funk Flex's Crying Session

While Tip raised a valid point , criticizing the veteran DJ for putting some disrespect on Pac's name and saying that he was "taught never to speak down on a dead man," Funk responded by passionately explaining (i.e. screaming) that simply no one is "willing to tell the truth" but him. Naturally, the intense exchanges have gotten the entire Internet talking. Now, enter comedian Mike Epps .

Funkmaster Flex has been in his feelings lately, even crying real tears on Instagram Live while responding to T.I. calling him out after he made a series of controversial comments about Tupac .

Taking to Instagram, Epps decided to comment on the situation at hand, doing so in the most hilarious fashion by covering the bottom half of his face with black paint, since he doesn't have a full beard, in order to complete a character with Funk's likeness and begin going in on the DJ.

In addition to his clever parody and super on-point impersonation of Funk, Epps also encouraged fans to join the fun utilizing the hashtag #PunkFlexChallenge.

After posting his hilarious reaction online, Funk himself also commented, expressing that he found the comedian's take to be funny and that he himself isn't mad at the Internet challenge Epps is now curating.

"Hahaha!!! I just turned 100 my brother!!!" Funk responded, reposting the clip. "I'm a try that challenge tho !! #punkflexchallenge."

Take a look at Mike Epps spot-on impression of Funkmaster Flex below.