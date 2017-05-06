Wale Fires Back At LaVar Ball's "Big Baller" Claims

I Talked To
We’re not sure who gave LaVar Ball the green light to determine who’s a baller but him and his $495 Z02 shoes apparently made him think he could.
It created a lot of social media fury when Ball tweeted, in part, “If you can't afford the ZO2'S, you're NOT a BIG BALLER!” Like, who is this guy?
Wale perhaps had the best response though. Replying on Twitter, the D.C. rapper fired back with class and truth.
“What about the kids that look up to your sons ?” he tweeted. “You don't have to insult them OG .. mike never insulted ppl who couldn't afford his kicks.”
While the response was correct, it’s unlikely that LaVar Ball will be swayed to think differently. On The Dan Le Batard Show Friday (May 5), he defended the price of his sneakers.
"I figured that's what the shoe was worth," he said. "I liked the way it sounds. You see, when you are your own owner, you can come up with any price you want."
Sigh.
See what went down below.
Big Baller's loose! If you can't afford the ZO2'S, you're NOT a BIG BALLER! 💰— Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 4, 2017
What about the kids that look up to your sons ? You don't have to insult them OG .. mike never insulted ppl who couldn't afford his kicks https://t.co/saxmgyQdIq— Wale (@Wale) May 5, 2017
(Photos from left: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
