Nicki Minaj Offers To Pay Student's Tuition Via Twitter

College is more expensive now than it ever was, so it’s great when a student can get some relief from those who can help.
That’s what Nicki Minaj is apparently doing for a number of college kids. In a semi-unrelated tweet the Queens rapper made about paying the airfare for a contest winner from anywhere to spend time with her at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards, she apparently opened the gate for more philanthropy.
Just after midnight on Sunday morning, a Twitter user named CJ, who is also apparently a student working two jobs to pay for his college, replied to Minaj’s tweet and implied that if she’s flying in international kids, she should help him pay for his college as an American citizen.
“Well you wanna pay for my tuition,” he asked. Just six minutes later, she responded and called his bluff. “Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it,” she replied. “Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”
Of course people hopped in and, as promised, she picked out a few other people and offered them assistance. 30 people in all got help from the queen including Liyah, Ashley and even a fan named Onika who asked for thousands of dollars in financial help in the form of cash to help them enroll, pay for books and even back loans before they returned to school.
Afterward she joked about going broke (even though we know she’s got that doe). She even hinted about doing the contest again.
Check out some tweets of what went down below.
And YES! All countries are included. Ya muva makes enough money to fly members of #TheKingdom out from ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!!!! 😜😘🎀😍💋— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
@NICKIMINAJ Well you wanna pay for my tuition? pic.twitter.com/BhDil75UPj— CJ 🤴🏽 (@cjbydesign) May 7, 2017
Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I'll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017
(Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
