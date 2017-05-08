Big Sean to Lil Wayne: 'You Changed Rap Forever'

In fact, during a recent reunion, Big Sean shared on Instagram that although they have a handful of collaborations in their discographies, Wayne's line on Dark Sky Paradise 's "Deep" is one that he always keeps in the back of his mind.

Although at this point in the game Big Sean and Lil Wayne can be considered "frequent collaborators," their friendship and partnership isn't something the Detroit native takes for granted.

On the aforementioned track, Weezy raps, "I feel like Sean don't get enough shine," a cosign that still hits just as close to home for Big Sean now as it did when it first came out in 2015.

"Man, I'll never forget what u said bout me on my song 'Deep' bro on some real s**t," Big Sean captioned a portrait of him and Wayne both flipping the bird. "U changed rap 4ever, God bless you! #C5."

Leave it to Big Sean to remind everyone simultaneously the importance of being humble and paying homage to those that inspired you from the beginning. Perhaps those are a couple of reasons why he and Weezy have more than one song together.

Take a look at Big Sean showing love to Lil Wayne in the post below.