Here's How Kevin Gates Could Be Released From Prison Earlier Than Expected

The reported discovery of an inmate status document, however, could possibly mean things will finally be looking up for Gates in as soon as one year.

After finishing out a six-month jail sentence, the “2 Phones” artist was held for separate felony charges, transferred to Chicago, denied bail, then sentenced to over two years behind bars.

In what appears to be the digital status form for Gates from the Illinois Department of Corrections, data is listed such as his physical profile and discharge information. Beneath his admission date, his projected parole date is shown as well: June 22, 2018.

While the discovery provides at least some hope for the Baton Rouge emcee, it’s no official promise for his highly-awaited release just yet. Given a smooth sailing up until the projected date, most importantly judge discretion, there’s only a possibility that a parole hearing turns out in Gates’s favor. And that’s with even higher hopes that no other surprise cases surface as the felony weapon charge did during his 180-day jail stay for kicking a female fan during a concert.

In the meantime, hear DJ Akademiks reasoning for a possible June 2018 parole for Gates below.