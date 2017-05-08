Lil Kim Had Words for Funkmaster Flex After This Outrageous Claim

Additionally, somewhere in the middle of Funk's rampant tweeting , Lil Kim found herself thrown into the chaos, with the DJ making what appears to be a claim that arguably belongs in the past, especially considering it sounds as though he and Lil Kim may have already addressed the issue at hand nearly two decades ago.

Funk then had even more to say, breaking down into tears during an Instagram Live session and earning himself some strong criticism from the likes of T.I. , as well as became the center of Mike Epps ' s comedy routine on Instagram.

Last week, radio host and veteran DJ Funkmaster Flex got the attention of hip-hop fans when he aired his controversial opinion that Tupac Shakur was responsible for his own death and that the legendary rapper himself was to blame for his being shot.

According to Funk, Lil Kim's ex-fiancé, Damion "World" Hardy, tried to come for him around the same time frame as Tupac's final days.

With Hardy currently serving a life sentence for six murders and Lil Kim not only long moved on but busy maintaining her legacy in the rap game, it doesn't come as a bit of a surprise that it took Kim several days to get wind of what Funk Flex was alleging on Twitter.

"Lil Kim tried to put World on me too... I didn't forget!" Funk tweeted, mid-rant.

Days later, Lil Kim finally responded, doing so in the form of writing a note on her phone and attaching the screen shot in a tweet captioned, "So... what this mean doe? @funkflex"

During her note, Lil Kim shows Funk some tough love, advising him, essentially, to take several seats.

"This is so funny to me because I’m the ONLY ONE who was able to keep him off you even tho I felt he was in the right, but you were the big homie and he was my MAN," Lil Kim writes. "He did what he was supposed to do and I stand behind Brooklyn 100 percent."

She then goes on to call out Funk Flex for "actin funny all these years" before offering him some advice.

“Flex, whatever it is you’re going thru, Ima need you to take a deep breath, meditate, do some yoga or something because you tweakin bruh,” Lil Kim added. “I still got love for you tho. Blessings Beloved #imaround."

Take a look at Funk Flex and Lil Kim's back-and-forth below.