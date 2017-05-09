Erykah Badu Responds to Zendaya's 'Tyrone' Lip Sync Battle

In fact, her recent appearance on the beloved Spike program, Lip Sync Battle , even caught the attention of none other than Erykah Badu .

Zendaya recently tried her hand at the art of lip-syncing, and it doesn't come as much of a surprise that she absolutely nailed it .

For this special episode of the LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen-hosted show, Zendaya was up against her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star, Tom Holland.

Much to Holland's surprise and the audience's delight, the 20-year-old actress had a secret weapon hidden up in her sleeve: Badu's "Tyrone."

The celebrated track turned out to be an impeccable choice for Zendaya's appearance on the show, with the Disney star even sporting a similar head wrap that Badu herself wore while performing a live rendition of the song roughly a decade ago.

"Well, this first song, I mean, it's a classic," Zendaya shared with host LL Cool J. "If I do this, I gotta do it right."

Considering Badu got wind of the performance and immediately praised it, it's safe to say she did the iconic singer justice.

"@Zendaya why you snap like that ?" Badu shared on Twitter, completing her reaction with a slew of emojis to accent her adoration for Zendaya's take on her soulful track.

Take a look at Zendaya's lip-syncing perfection and her stunning ode to Erykah Badu below.