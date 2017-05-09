Erykah Badu Responds to Zendaya's 'Tyrone' Lip Sync Battle

I Talked To
Zendaya recently tried her hand at the art of lip-syncing, and it doesn't come as much of a surprise that she absolutely nailed it.
In fact, her recent appearance on the beloved Spike program, Lip Sync Battle, even caught the attention of none other than Erykah Badu.
For this special episode of the LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen-hosted show, Zendaya was up against her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star, Tom Holland.
Much to Holland's surprise and the audience's delight, the 20-year-old actress had a secret weapon hidden up in her sleeve: Badu's "Tyrone."
The celebrated track turned out to be an impeccable choice for Zendaya's appearance on the show, with the Disney star even sporting a similar head wrap that Badu herself wore while performing a live rendition of the song roughly a decade ago.
"Well, this first song, I mean, it's a classic," Zendaya shared with host LL Cool J. "If I do this, I gotta do it right."
Considering Badu got wind of the performance and immediately praised it, it's safe to say she did the iconic singer justice.
"@Zendaya why you snap like that ?" Badu shared on Twitter, completing her reaction with a slew of emojis to accent her adoration for Zendaya's take on her soulful track.
Take a look at Zendaya's lip-syncing perfection and her stunning ode to Erykah Badu below.
Zendaya's 'Tyrone' vs Tom Holland's 'Ride Wit Me' | Lip Sync Battle Round 1 pic.twitter.com/bL2fDkDca4— Zendaya Media (@ZendayaMedia) May 8, 2017
.@Zendaya slayed that sync of @fatbellybella's "Tyrone"! #LipSyncBattle #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/n20M1mtIwF— Lip Sync Battle (@SpikeLSB) May 7, 2017
@Zendaya why you snap like that ?— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) May 8, 2017
Be sure to also revisit Zendaya's original source of inspiration, with Erykah Badu performing her Neo-soul classic "Tyrone" back in 1997, in the clip below.
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
